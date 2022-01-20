PowerBilt to exhibit new co-branded HEAD x PowerBilt golf club collection in collaboration with HEAD Sports at the 2022 PGA Merchandise Show

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerBilt Holdings announced today that they will be featuring a product line collaboration with the well-known sports brand HEAD at this year's PGA Merchandise show.

Paul Boe, President of PowerBilt says, "I am extremely proud of our collaboration with HEAD Sports GmbH and am excited to announce its availability at major golf retailers across the USA in the summer of 2022. Built from premium materials and components, this performance golf equipment will exceed performance expectations while being offered at a competitive price. We are especially excited about our partnership with HEAD a premier brand, well known for their leadership in the Ski and Tennis equipment market. I invite everyone to visit PowerBilt's booth #2600 at the 2022, PGA Merchandise show for an exclusive product preview".

The HEAD x PowerBilt product line will consist of performance Drivers, metalwoods, iron sets, complete sets, wedges, putters, golf bags and various accessories featuring PowerBilt's attention to detail and HEAD's commitment to performance. The positioning will be at the mid-premium level and will be available this summer at participating golf retailers in the USA.

About PowerBilt: PowerBilt (www.powerbilt.com) is a 100-year-old brand with a history of accomplishment on the PGA Tour. The PowerBilt brand of products has been an integral part the golf equipment category since 1916 building a strong following among both golf professionals and everyday golfers from around the world. PowerBilt equipment is available in major golf markets around the world, including The United States, Canada, South America, Europe, South Africa and Australia.

About HEAD: HEAD UK is a world leading manufacturer and marketer of premium sports equipment and clothing. The company is organized in five departments: winter sports, racquet sports, diving, sportswear and licensing. Products are sold under the brands HEAD (alpine skis, ski bindings, ski boots, snowboards and protective products, tennis, racquetball, table tennis and squash racquets, tennis balls and tennis shoes, sportswear and swim products), Penn (tennis balls and racquetball balls), Tyrolia (ski bindings) and Mares (dive equipment). The company's most important products have achieved leading market positions based on sales and reputation and have also achieved a high degree of visibility thanks to their use by many of today's top athletes.

SOURCE PowerBilt