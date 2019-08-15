Powerblanket makes Inc. 5000 List

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerblanket has made the Inc. 5000 List, being recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.

The Utah-based manufacturer achieved the rank of #4318 on the list. Powerblanket is reported to have grown 71 percent in the past three years, going from less than 50 employees in 2017 to more than 70 in 2019.

"We couldn't be more happy with making it into the Inc. 5000," said Nate Evans, Vice President of Marketing at Powerblanket. "We're proud to stand with many other manufacturers and businesses that are Inc. 5000 companies, and show the world the power of Utah manufacturing."

The Inc. 5000 results showed Powerblanket made $11.3 million in revenue last year. Powerblanket uses these profits to not only to research new temperature control solutions, but also to give back to the community through its Empower Scholarship and Power Manufacturing Awards.

"It's important to us that we find ways to enhance the manufacturing industry for everyone," Evans said. "Scholarships and industry awards foster the future of manufacturing and encourage innovation."

Powerblanket is the leader in total temperature control, designing and manufacturing high-technology smart controls and monitoring devices, heating blankets, and chilling products that solve a wide range of temperature problems. Established in 2005, Powerblanket products are found everywhere, from construction sites and honey farms to jet fighter factories and nuclear power plants.

For more information about Powerblanket or to order products, visit www.powerblanket.com . You can also call phone 888.316.6324 or email info@powerblanket.com .

SOURCE Powerblanket

