Powerbridge Technologies Establishes Powercrypto Holdings for its Crypto Mining and Digital Asset Operations

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider, today announced that the Company is establishing Powercrypto Holdings ("Powercrypto"), its new Singapore-based subsidiary for its Crypto Mining and Digital Asset operations.

Powercrypto will be focusing on green renewable energy powered crypto mining farms with its intended worldwide operations, including North America and Asia. Powercrypto strives to become one of the most competitive Bitcoin and Ethereum mining companies with promising BTC hashrate of 1,000,000TH/s and ETH hashrate of 698,224MH/s.

Stewart Lor, President of Powerbridge Technologies, commented, "We believe this is an opportune time to launch Powercrypto, as we look to expand our global operations of crypto mining and digital assets. Powerbridge is well positioned to accelerate the growth of our crypto businesses and generate promising revenue from it."

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) a growth-driven technology company is primarily engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. Powerbridge SaaS integrates AI, big data, and IoT offering SaaS platforms for cross-border eCommerce, supply chain, data intelligence, and IoT applications and devices. Powerbridge Blockchain consists of BTC and ETH mining and digital assets, IPFS distributed network services, and industry-specific Blockchain applications. For more information, please visit: https://www.powerbridge.com/ir/

