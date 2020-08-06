Powered By Panasonic, ELS STUDIO 3D® Premium Audio System launches on The All-New 2021 Acura TLX

Twin Telford TM - Panasonic proudly introduces the new Twin Telford TM subwoofers. Honoring the famous bridge designer, Thomas Telford , these 13cm high-excursion speakers are corner-mounted at opposing 13.5⁰ angles. This unique, innovative design dramatically reduces or eliminates extraneous rattles and vibrations, and ensures mechanical rigidity with accurate playback. The Twin Telford Subwoofers deliver focused, low distortion bass that extends to 20H.

Precision Crafted Audio Performance 3D Sound

Highline ® Ultra Slim Speakers – ELS STUDIO 3D ® delivers an immersive listening experience and pure audio in the vertical dimension with less cabin reflection and effortlessly suspends the sound image mid-air.

– ELS STUDIO 3D delivers an immersive listening experience and pure audio in the vertical dimension with less cabin reflection and effortlessly suspends the sound image mid-air. Acoustic Motion Control TM – Initially designed to match the performance requirements of the Acura NSX, Panasonic's Acoustic Motion Control TM technology provides precise control of speaker diaphragm motion allowing for stunning reverb details and outstanding instrumental clarity.

– Initially designed to match the performance requirements of the Acura NSX, Panasonic's Acoustic Motion Control technology provides precise control of speaker diaphragm motion allowing for stunning reverb details and outstanding instrumental clarity. More Powerful – The 2021 TLX system boasts 16 channels, 17 speakers and 710 watts, making this the most powerful system ever for the TLX.

Human Sound UX Design

ELS Validated by ELS - After all the technical design, integration, measurement and sound dynamic adjustments are completed, ELS STUDIO 3D® is still tested with rigor and with the most discriminating ear, eight-time Grammy® Award winning recording engineer and producer, Elliot Scheiner .

"This is the most powerful Acura TLX and we have completely reimagined the ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system to match the expectations of the sedan enthusiast," said Tom Dunn, director – global audio solutions business unit, Panasonic Automotive. "The sound image has been dramatically improved with the addition of our innovative Twin TelfordTM subwoofer design complementing the highly rigid body structure of the TLX. Our team continues to be inspired by the challenge of bringing studio quality sound to the Acura owner experience, and is driven to deliver a unique level of audio performance based on authenticity, artistry and emotion."

Proprietary Panasonic Technology

For 17 years, Panasonic has been designing the best in Precision Crafted Audio for Acura vehicle. In that time, we have created and patented several proprietary technologies found on the ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio systems. The TLX includes TelfordTM subwoofers, Highline® Ultra Slim speakers, Acoustic Motion ControlTM3-Way Front Cabin mid-range architecture, and Super Dynamic Range (SDR) speakers with extended range to eliminate distortion.

ELS premium audio first appeared on the 2004MY TLX. The all-new 2021 Acura TLX is the fourth generation model to integrate this exclusive, high performance system.

