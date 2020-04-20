Powered by PureWeb, Volkswagen Showroom Now Available Virtually Despite Auto Show Cancellations

After the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen was able to replicate the planned physical exhibit in a 3D virtual walkthrough. The interactive 360 virtual showroom was created by Berlin company Exozet featuring 36 vehicles on display, equipped with configurators to customize paint colours and wheel options. Accompanied by music, multimedia screens, and a modern seating area, the walkthrough lets users explore the entire Volkswagen showroom without leaving the comfort of their own homes.

"Exploiting the opportunities offered by virtual reality is part of our digitalization strategy," says Jochen Sengpiehl, chief marketing officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand. "It will become an integral component of our experience marketing, the entire external presentation of the brand and interaction with customers and fans."

With the fast response of the Exozet and PureWeb teams, the 30-frame-per-second showroom was created, published, and distributed globally within three weeks. Generating many thousands of simultaneous sessions globally, Volkswagen surpassed the expected attendance with impressive stability and reliability only possible via PureWeb's proprietary platform.

"We are convinced that we will be able to reach even more people in future through virtual show visits in addition to the real presentation of vehicles," says Jürgen Stackmann, member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for sales, marketing, and after-sales.

This mass distribution is made possible through PureWeb's streaming technology, which dynamically scales server allocation to accommodate large shifts in traffic patterns so the business pays only for users instead of unused reserved servers.

As the world is changing rapidly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers' expectations of digital communication will be forever changed. Business continuity can be achieved during these trying times through digital reality and photorealistic experiences. Limitless distribution is made possible by PureWeb's publishing technology.

About PureWeb

PureWeb is making an interactive and immersive web a reality for all. Through its scalable and secure cloud streaming platform, PureWeb enables anyone to review, publish, and engage with real-time 3D applications created with leading creation engines. Enterprises across industries, including automotive, manufacturing, architecture and real estate, use PureWeb to make interactive, photorealistic 3D visualizations, configurators, and training simulations accessible to global audiences through any web browser on any device. Follow @PureWebinc and visit PureWeb.com for more information.

Contact: Kayla FitzGerald

[email protected]

(314) 691-6493

SOURCE PureWeb

Related Links

https://www.pureweb.com/

