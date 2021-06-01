Powerful College Health Book Arrives as Campuses Reopen

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a mental health crisis continues to plague young adults across the country, high school coaches Jill and Dave Henry wrote The Greatest College Health Guide You Never Knew You Needed with the goal of helping students learn how to take care of themselves physically, mentally, and emotionally in college. Relaxed COVID restrictions will open the floodgates to campuses this fall and many students will experience college life for the first time since March of 2020, making this comprehensive and entertaining wellness resource even more of a necessity.

"I've yet to see a stronger compendium of essential information on key topics," said Martha Johns, a psychology professor, health educator, and researcher, "and I can tell you, no other health book has made me laugh out loud like this one did."

Featuring advice from students across the country, research-backed tips, helpful graphics, and the authors' personal stories, Amazon's #1 New Release in College & University Student Life gives readers a self-care foundation rooted in real-life experiences, created to engage and empower young adults as they face the common struggles of college life.

"The Henrys balance witty banter with sincerity to thoughtfully discuss food, alcohol, exercise, stress, and sleep, as well as the nuanced complexities of consent, suicidal ideation, substance abuse, and disordered eating," said Crystal Cyr, a Student Affairs Professional at University of Colorado Boulder.

As high school seniors transition from remote learning in their bedrooms to newfound freedoms on campus, The Greatest College Health Guide You Never Knew You Needed provides a roadmap to help students embrace their independence and take care of themselves once they're on their own.

About the Authors:

Jill and Dave Henry met coaching high school sports in Los Angeles and have been working with teens for nearly fifteen years. With every graduating class, they've fielded their student-athletes' concerns about the transition to college. Determined to help, the Henrys decided to leverage their combined professional skills in research, study design, data analysis, and storytelling (Jill is a veteran statistics teacher, Dave is a Peabody-award winning TV and film editor) to create a fun yet informative resource with the goal of preparing all students to enjoy college without sacrificing their health.

From Skyhorse Publishing, The Greatest College Health Guide You Never Knew You Needed, a Literary Titan Gold Award winner, is available June 1, 2021 on Amazon and all major book retail outlets. For an author video and to learn more about the book, visit https://www.greatestcollegehealthguide.com

