Powerful Mining Rigs Offer Extended by Zigmabit Inc

TOKYO, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zigmabit Inc. (www.Zigmabit.com) has achieved a critical milestone in reshaping how the mining of cryptocurrency is done. The mining rig manufacturer has now crossed $100 million worth of orders from customers around the world interested in the company uses its tried and tested 7nm ASIC ZigmaBit BoosterX chips in its hardware, coupled with efficient cooling system, tough compact construction and a low operating noise characteristic which make it suitable for installation at home, office or in dedicated datacenters.

ZIGMABIT

Zigmabit is pleased to announce an extension of its highly successful '3 Plus 1 Offer' for the company's profitable mining rigs. Introduced in November during the Black Friday sales, this special promotion has been a great success amongst all types of crypto mining enthusiasts. Based on public demand, this promotion will now continue until Jan. 30, 2020.

Dual power and less energy cost

ZigmaBit is constantly innovating to bring new, improved mining equipment to the market. Currently, the company's offering consists of ZigBit range of mining rigs. They are multi-cryptocurrency mining platforms that support operations on Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash blockchains. There are currently three different products on offer - ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and the latest ZigBit 5.0, all capable of supporting profitable operations on the blockchain of choice.

Hash rate is the most important factor to take into account while choosing a crypto mining rig. In simple words, it can be defined as the speed at which a given mining machine operates. A higher hash rate is always preferred by the miners because it increases their opportunity of finding the next block and receiving the reward. Mentioned below are the hash powers of the three products at a glance.

ZigBit 5.0 is ZigmaBit's current flagship cryptocurrency mining hardware offering designed to make it easier for anyone to set up their own cryptocurrency mining operation. This powerful device ships with all the operational parameters preset, so that users can just connect the hardware to power supply and start mining. The state-of-the-art hardware features direct liquid cooling and a high hash rate power. With a rated power consumption of 2400W, it can generate 2000 TH/s, 300 GH/s, 75 GH/s and 50 GH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash respectively.

Saving the spirit of decentralization

About Zigmabit Inc

Zigmabit Inc brings together some of the best minds in blockchain hardware design and development. The company is registered in the United Kingdom and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information see www.zigmabit.com.

