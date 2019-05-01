Powerful New Marketing and Analytics Features Added to Leading Edge Electronic Waiver Provider, WaiverForever

Analytics – major upgrade for WaiverForever 2.0 includes significantly enhanced analytics capabilities. Besides tallies for all completed waivers, business owners can now browse detailed metrics for individual waiver templates. These stats include waiver signed data, peak performance times, and comprehensive analysis of selectable form options and user-defined input.

Administrators choose dates and timeframes to view performance during a given session. The resulting data pinpoints the highest use periods for each waiver template alongside a total count of completed forms.

Beautiful graphic displays reveal percentage scores for each checkbox, multiple-choice option, and free-text answer field – providing business owners valuable insight about customer behavior. Armed with this knowledge, users can refine their offers and provide even more value to their customers.

WaiverList – a completely revamped user dashboard for viewing and organizing electronic waivers is coming soon. The new "Gmail-like" interface makes working with waiver data more intuitive and easier to use than ever before.

Waiver categories such as approved, pending, starred and revoked now appear as sortable options. Administrators can quickly download, delete, filter and export waiver data as often as needed.

WaiverList also features a robust new search engine. Allowing users to drill down into a single waiver, find all entries for a specific template, or search every file within the entire database. Customizable options not found with other online waiver providers.

CRM Integration – the Customer Relationship Management module retools the previous My Customer Page with a powerful new membership management system is coming soon. The CRM addition allows business owners to store detailed customer information and activity reports in a single, secure location. Using this new CRM module, administrators can add, edit, group, and view customer activity from directly within their dashboard.

This new option also includes its own email marketing platform. Administrators can quickly send news, updates, or offers using the included messaging features. Or, if desired, admins can integrate WaiverForever 2.0 with their current email marketing software (including Mailchimp® and Constant Contact®).

And with thousands more Zapier® connection options, the possibilities are endless.

Native CRM functionality was previously unheard of in electronic waiver platforms. This is yet another industry first WaiverForever brings to the market.

About WaiverForever: WaiverForever is a leading edge electronic waiver system designed to help service-based businesses and rental providers streamline operations. Their easy-to-use apps allow businesses to capture and securely store electronic signatures from virtually any mobile device. To learn more about the numerous benefits of WaiverForever applications visit https://www.waiverforever.com/.

Press Contact: WaiverForever Team, 3476036690, liuy24@waiverforever.com

SOURCE WaiverForever

Related Links

https://www.waiverforever.com/

