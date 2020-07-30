POWERGEN International and DISTRIBUTECH International Have Been Postponed and Will Be Co-Located March 30-April 1, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

"This has been a difficult decision but the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, speakers, employees and the wider public is of paramount importance to us. We must comply with the strict public health guidelines and directives. Unfortunately, the implementation of these government regulations make it impractical to run a large scale event. We have also reached out to our power generation and transmission & distribution communities and listened to their input around uncertainty and concerns for gathering this coming winter. We are confident that postponing POWERGEN International and DISTRIBUTECH International to spring 2021 will ensure a successful and safe delivery of the events," said Desiree Hanson, Executive Vice President, Clarion Events.

The postponed events will open further opportunity for helping energy professionals navigate through the complex energy transition by conveniently co-locating POWERGEN International, the world's largest power generation event, with DISTRIBUTECH International, the leading annual transmission & distribution event. The co-location will result in bringing the energy industry together for these two powerhouse events happening next to each other, under one roof. While these events will remain separate, holding them alongside each other will allow attendees to conveniently access both exhibition halls and educational offerings. In addition, it will provide further opportunities to connect these two audiences for networking, bringing them together to shape the future of energy and experience the energy movement.

As previously announced POWERGEN International 2021 will also be home to the newly created Leadership Summit. The two-and-a-half-day executive level summit will address the challenges facing the power generation and transmission & distribution sectors. Speakers and panelists will represent utilities, EPCs, OEMs, regulators, investors and more. They will discuss the industry's ambitious journey to 2050, in which historically central station-based generation represents a smaller percentage of capacity, as it's joined by renewable energy and other forms of distributed generation, including energy storage. Experts across the ecosystem, seeking solutions to prominent challenges in pursuit of a balanced and sustainable energy mix, will have the opportunity to contribute their thoughts in high-level debates with domestic and international peers.

Between now and March, POWERGEN International and DISTRIBUTECH International, in partnership with their media partners Power Engineering and POWERGRID International, will launch two new platforms to provide timely and informative content year-round, the POWERGEN+ Series and DISTRIBUTECH+ Series. These live Series will bring together the energy community through virtual experiences for those looking for perspective and discussion on current and future issues affecting the generation and transmission & distribution markets. "While we believe in the power of face-to-face events and what they deliver; our focus is on what our customers need now, as well as in the future, and how we can deliver experiences to best meet those needs. Our team is talking with our customers and working on a variety of opportunities that will meet the needs of power industry professionals engaged in each of the energy markets we serve. These opportunities include virtual experiences, timely content and educational sessions, peer-to-peer networking, vendor product and service demonstrations and matchmaking assistance between decision-makers and sellers," said Hanson. Additional information on the POWERGEN+ Series can be found at: www.powergen.com/plus. Additional information on the DISTRIBUTECH+ Series can be found at: www.distributech.com/plus.

"Given the uncertainties we all face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this move, and the alignment of POWERGEN with DISTRIBUTECH, makes great sense," said Lisa Johnson, CEO of Seminole Electric Cooperative, based in Tampa, Florida. "I look forward to the broad and robust participation these events are known for across our industry, as well as our discussion centered on 'Destination 2050'."

"POWERGEN has been and continues to be an important event for power producers," said Thomas Reed, project director of the Seminole combined-cycle facility for Seminole Electric Cooperative and a member of the POWERGEN International advisory committee. "I support the decision to move POWERGEN to the spring to give ourselves the time we need to properly address the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping our employees safe and healthy is critical to our operations and we appreciate that POWERGEN recognized this and has adjusted the dates accordingly."

"POWERGEN will always be a premier event for the power industry and must be sensitive to the COVID-19 concerns of attendees, speakers and vendors," said Duke Energy senior engineering technologist and POWERGEN advisory member, Jeffrey Sullivan. "POWERGEN is setting a standard to act responsibly in ensuring the health and safety of the power industry family. The move to spring really helps the industry overcome the conflicts of traveling and participating with still many unknowns and uncertainties through the end of 2020."

"AES supports the decision to move POWERGEN to the spring," said Ron Rodrique, Alamitos Energy Center site manager for AES Corp. and also a member of the POWERGEN International advisory board. "This will allow us to continue our steps toward the phased re-entry approach within our businesses and will hopefully allow for better safety measures while traveling and not exposing our people to the current concerns related to COVID-19."

The POWERGEN International and DISTRIBUTECH International teams will continue to be in touch with all exhibitors, sponsors and attendees to answer any questions. There will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks to facilitate a smooth transition and prepare for the co-location of POWERGEN International and DISTRIBUTECH International.

About:

POWERGEN International is the world's largest power generation event and the only US face to face experience to discuss in-depth the challenges faced by all energy stakeholders in this ever-changing, complex industry. Visit powergen.com for more information.

DISTRIBUTECH International is the leading annual transmission and distribution event that addresses technologies used to move electricity from the power plant through the transmission and distribution systems to the meter and inside the home. Visit distributech.com for more information.

Power Engineering is the comprehensive voice of the power generation industry that provides readers with the critical information needed to remain efficient and competitive in today's market. See more at power-eng.com, and sign up for the Weekly E-Newsletter.

POWERGRID International provides information about the latest automation and control technologies used in electric power transmission and distribution. It serves as a tool for today's utilities, providing knowledge on technologies that improve reliability and power system operations. See more at power-grid.com, and sign up for the Weekly E-Newsletter.

Organized by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events. With over 30 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Clarion Energy is one of Clarion's largest portfolios. Learn more here: clarion-energy.com

