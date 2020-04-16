POWERHOME Partners with Generac to Provide Options for Increased Energy Independence

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, POWERHOME announced a partnership with Generac Power Systems, an American manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential and commercial markets. POWERHOME now provides customers with a complete energy package that includes Generac battery storage components and generators with any solar panel installation.

A Generac solar battery system, known as the PWRcell, is scalable and can store between 8.6 and 17.1 kilowatt hours of energy. PWRcell batteries offer backup power and smart energy management based on customer needs. PWRcell's modular design allows for easy customization for any home or budget.

In addition to solar panels and batteries, the POWERHOME package will offer Generac's automatic home backup generators that run on natural gas or propane. The generators, which range in size from 7.5kW to 150kW, automatically deliver power during an outage and can back up an entire home.

"When we install a solar battery as part of a solar panel system, it allows the homeowner to store excess electricity instead of sending it back to the grid. When solar panels aren't producing electricity, particularly at night, homeowners can use the energy stored by the PWRcell battery," said POWERHOME CEO Jayson Waller. "Generac's battery technology and its generators will give our customers greater peace of mind in ensuring their home has power whenever they need it."

The addition of solar panel systems, along with batteries, are eligible for a 26 percent federal tax credit that runs through the end of 2020.

"Generac has created the market for and is the leader in residential backup power," said Michael Rather, vice president of sales for Generac. "Partnering with POWERHOME enables us to provide a complete package to help customers harness, store and utilize solar power to save money on utility bills, increase the use of renewable energy and prepare for outages."

About POWERHOME

POWERHOME is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 900 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 10 states, it is ranked No. 100 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the second time in three years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global supplier of backup power and prime power products, systems, engine-powered tools, and solar energy storage systems. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. More than 60 years later, the same dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW, and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for our customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at www.Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit www.Generac.com.

SOURCE POWERHOME

Related Links

https://www.powerhome.com

