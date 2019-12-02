POWERHOME Solar Receives 5 Honors in 9th Annual Best in Biz Awards

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, POWERHOME Solar (POWERHOME) was named a multi-award winner in the 2019 Best in Biz Awards. POWERHOME received a gold award for Company of the Year – Northeast U.S., silver awards for Fastest-Growing Company of the Year and Finance Department of the Year, and a bronze in Customer Service Executive of the Year (Joe Caban). The company also received third place overall in the Most Awarded Companies list.

Each year, winners in the Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2019 judging panel included writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, The Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today, Wired and others.



POWERHOME reached $100 million in annual revenue for the first time in 2018, just four years after opening its doors, proving that consumer appetite for solar energy is strong.

"POWERHOME continues to achieve significant success, both in company growth and helping to increase the use of solar energy in the U.S.," said POWERHOME CEO Jayson Waller. "These recognitions validate the tireless work of each employee in the POWERHOME family, and we're far from done."

POWERHOME is ranked No. 6 in the U.S. among residential rooftop installers on the 2019 Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list, up from No. 12 a year ago.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners.

About POWERHOME Solar

POWERHOME is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 700 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in nine states, it is the No. 1 residential provider of solar energy solutions in all of its markets, and is ranked No. 100 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the second time in three years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from The Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

