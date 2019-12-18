POWERHOME to Partner with Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, POWERHOME announced a partnership with Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders. In 2020, Sanders will serve as a spokesperson for the company and appear in advertisements and at events across the company's nine-state footprint.

"Just as Barry forever changed the game of football, we are looking to forever change the way families gain access to renewable energy," said POWERHOME CEO Jayson Waller. "As one of the NFL's most-recognizable names, Barry was a natural fit to help us raise awareness of the possibility of solar for homeowners and business owners alike because of his drive and passion for renewable energy."

Sanders, a retired 10-year veteran of the NFL, won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Oklahoma State University in 1988. The Lions selected him with the third overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. Sanders was a first-team All-Pro selection six times for the Lions, averaging over 1,500 rushing yards per season. Sanders won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 1997.

"I was drawn to POWERHOME's mission to increase access to renewable energy," Sanders said. "This is an incredibly dynamic organization that truly believes in building a movement, and its team's passion is infectious."

POWERHOME also has relationships with seven sports partners, and it has installed solar panels at team facilities for four of those in the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Two more installations are already planned with the Indianapolis Colts and NC State Athletics. Each installation helps to lower carbon footprints in those communities and increases public awareness of solar energy.

POWERHOME is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2015 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 700 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in nine states, it is the No. 1 residential provider of solar energy solutions in all of its markets, and is ranked No. 100 on the 2019 Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the second time in three years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit www.powerhome.com.

