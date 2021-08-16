Powerhouse Advocate, Survivor, and Sexual Abuse Attorney Sarah Klein Pulls No Punches on New Podcast

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bar Fights: Taking on Issues that Matter," a new podcast hosted by advocate, survivor and preeminent sexual abuse attorney Sarah Klein of America's leading sexual abuse firm, Manly, Stewart & Finaldi (www.manlystewart.com), makes its debut today. Klein is also a former gymnast and the first known survivor of former Olympic women's gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In 2018, she accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs for the bravery that she and her sister survivors exhibited to bring Nassar to justice.

Sarah Klein

On "Bar Fights" Klein goes after the issues that matter to protect children and vulnerable adults from perpetrators of sexual abuse, the institutions that enable them, and the laws that protect them.

With media personalities ranging from athletes and celebrities to authors and wellness aficionados, insightful conversation will be the undercard and real change (or justice) will be the main event in this informative and inspiring podcast. Klein's first guests include Olympic Champion gymnast Jamie Dantsczher, New York Times bestselling author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, U.S. Women's National Team's Mental Skills Coach Dr. Colleen Hacker, and the first female analytics expert for NFL Media, Cynthia Frelund.

"Using my voice and platform to create awareness and positive change has been a huge part of my healing journey. It is an honor to bring on such an incredible line-up of guests who will inform, inspire, and challenge our listeners. To affect real change, we all have to do our part. That's what we are doing here on Bar Fights."

No fight is too big for Klein. Now a mother of two young girls, she will not rest until the perpetrators and institutions that protect them are brought to justice and laws are enacted to protect the innocent. Klein's legal practice is focused on representation of victims of sexual abuse by perpetrators under the aegis of powerful institutions including school districts, sport federations, entertainment conglomerates, churches, youth organizations, and Fortune 500 companies. She is also actively spearheading the fight to extend the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse victims across all 50 states.

Through her significant experience in lawyering some of the country's highest profile cases, Klein has become a leading voice on sexual abuse and other legal issues on television, radio, and in print media including ESPN, The Today Show, CBS This Morning, Dr Oz, NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today. She appears regularly as a legal analyst on Court TV.

The first four episodes of "Bar Fights: Taking on Issues that Matter" are available today on www.barfights.libsyn.com. New episodes will be released bi-weekly on Mondays beginning September 6. Pull up a ringside chair and join the fight.

