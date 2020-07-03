Powerhouse Brattørkaia Wins 2020 Smarter E Award in "Outstanding Projects" Category

Powerhouse Brattørkaia is the world's northernmost energy-positive building. This means it is designed to generate more energy than it will consume in its lifetime, from the production of building materials, construction, operation and management, to its eventual disposal. The excess clean solar energy - more than twice what the building needs for its own use annually - goes to a local micro-grid to power neighboring buildings, e-buses, cars and the nearby port's ferry system.

Powerhouse Brattørkaia is the result of a collaborative effort. Entra, an environmental leader in the real estate industry, owns and manages the property, while the international architecture firm Snohetta designed the building. Global green builder Skanska performed general contracting services, while Solcellespesialisten is Norway's total supplier of photovoltaic systems which designed and installed the rooftop solar array. SunPower supplied its high-efficiency SunPower Maxeon solar panels, which pair maximum power with unique sustainability standards like Declare Label, providing material transparency.

"The Intersolar Smarter E-Award is an important industry recognition, and we are very proud that this win for the whole team, will bring focus to Powerhouse Brattørkaia, truly a building of the future." said Jeff Waters, CEO of SunPower Technologies and soon to be CEO of Maxeon Solar Technologies when it splits from SunPower. "It's our honor to provide advanced solar technology that gives customers everywhere the power the make a positive impact on the world."

Powerhouse Brattørkaia received the BREEAM Outstanding certification, the highest possible ranking by the world's leading sustainability assessment method for an asset's environmental, social and economic sustainability performance. Its solutions support the UNFCCC Paris Agreement that pursues efforts to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. It also sets an example for responsibly constructing homes and office spaces for a renewable energy future. A location so far north required an integrated architectural solution to harvesting solar energy as the angles vary greatly across days and seasons, and panels work most efficiently at 90 degrees to the sun. The building's steep rooftop angle was designed specifically to optimize for solar production, making the most out of the 1,157 SunPower Maxeon 3 solar panels, strategically placed to harvest as much solar energy as possible.

"This award is a testament to our talented team who delivers innovative world-class solutions to drive the energy transition forward." commented Helene Bøe Tømmerbakke, Project leader for Solcellespesialisten. "Since Powerhouse Brattørkaia must produce more than twice as much electricity as it consumes in a year, we chose SunPower Maxeon panels, which generate more energy in a given space than any commercially available panel. We also had to use products that had documentation showing how much energy is embedded in sourcing and manufacturing. The Declare Label showed a commitment to transparency that was important to our choice."

To learn more about the Powerhouse Brattørkaia, two blog articles are available on the SunPower global blog site.

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projected energy output and product performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our solar panels and other products and solutions. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpowercorp.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

© 2020 SunPower Corporation. All Rights Reserved. SUNPOWER, the SUNPOWER logo and MAXEON are registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S. and other countries as well.

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

Related Links

https://www.sunpower.com

