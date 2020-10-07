Powerhouse Jeri Prochaska Joins Conext

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cloud-based Ed-tech software darling Conext.me (Conext) added Jeri Prochaska to its growing team. Jeri is joining as the Vice President of Business Development where she will lead efforts to increase partnerships with colleges and universities.

Conext is excited to bring Jeri's 20 years of experience in the private and public education spaces to its quickly growing cloud-based communication software.

San Diego based Conext.me has added Jeri Prochaska to lead its business development team. Conext offers guided workflows for students, faculty and graduates that simplify complex processes.

"When I first saw the Conext platform I was blown away," Jeri stated. "The problems Conext solves are felt by every school and amplified by COVID, I knew I could help it grow."

Jeri co-founded the member-driven organization CSPEN (Career School Private Education Network) and remains executive director. CSPEN provides timely and relevant information to the sector to aid them in compliance with federal and state regulations

"Jeri is an absolute powerhouse connector our industry," enthused Mike O'Brien, CEO of Conext, "She brings with her a cadre of raving fans who look to her as an expert to help solve their school's problems."

Career Conext is software built for the career and community college space, offering software that enhances enrollment, financial aid, student services, career services, and registrar. Conext offers smart AI enhanced work-flows that reduce repetitive tasks, gently nudge students to complete tasks and store completed documents within its software or automatically uploading into a schools SIS.

