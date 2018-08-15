PowerInbox Ranked Number 14 on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™ and Number Four on Crain's New York Fast 50

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerInbox, the trusted audience engagement and digital monetization partner for publishers and marketers, today announced it ranked No. 14 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America, and No. 3 in the Tri State of New York.

This recognition comes on the heels of several other recent award wins, including ranking number four on Crain's New York Business's list of the 50 fastest growing companies in NYC. Inc. Magazine also named PowerInbox as the 30th fastest-growing private company in America in 2018.

PowerInbox's CEO, Jeff Kupietzky, credits his team's relentless dedication to customer service and product innovation with the company's three-year growth of 7,534 percent. Over the past year alone, the company has seen a 51% increase in new customers, including the addition of marquee publishers like Crains, HarperCollins, New York Magazine, Palm Beach Gazette, and Seattle Times, driven by surging demand for its unique email-based content personalization platform.

"This recognition is well-deserved," said Rob Schwertley, Manager of Yield and Advertising Systems for The Seattle Times. "PowerInbox provides superior customer service, and its flexibility to meet its partners' needs is unmatched. By using its innovative email advertising technology, we have seen great success in monetizing our newsletters, and we are excited to continue our relationship with PowerInbox as we grow together."

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized among the elite groups of both technology innovators in North America and the business movers and shakers in New York City. This is no doubt a direct result of our team's agility and ability to meet changing customer needs," said PowerInbox CEO Jeff Kupietzky. "I'm also proud that we're profitable, which is rare among venture-backed companies. By investing more in research and development, and spending less on fancy office space and a large sales team, we're able to deliver the product advancements our customers need, while also moving the revenue needle."

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

"Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "This year's ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth."

