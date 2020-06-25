Powering Chicago Contractors Provide Automated & Contactless Thermal Scanning System Designed to Reduce Spread of COVID-19

CHICAGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers across the country contemplate what a return to offices will look like amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a turnkey, contactless thermal scanning system offered by Powering Chicago contractor Maron Electric and its technology partner, Malko Communication Services, provides owners, managers and occupants of commercial real estate with a tool that can be used to mitigate the risk associated with reopening highly trafficked properties.

The system, which has already been installed in the facilities of one of Chicago's leading healthcare providers, includes a network of thermal cameras capable of reading the body temperatures of up to 30 people per second. Accurate to within .5 degrees Fahrenheit, the system triggers an alert any time someone is scanned who exceeds the temperature threshold set by the healthcare provider, allowing for additional screening to determine whether the individual is at risk of spreading the virus within the facility.

"This is a contactless method of identifying elevated temperatures of employees and customers as they enter a facility or venue," said Thomas Pedergnana, vice president at Malko Communication Services. "The camera system passively takes the temperature of each person passing through at designated entrances, providing an efficient, contactless method to protect the health and safety of everyone in the building."

Designed to be a turnkey product for customers that can be deployed quickly and with little organizational capacity, Maron and Malko provide installation, setup and training to ensure the system can be used long-term with minimal ongoing maintenance needs.

"There's no quick fix for the COVID-19 pandemic, but technology like this camera system does provide businesses with a tool that balances the need to continue operating with the need to protect their employees and customers from unnecessary risk," said Maron Electric President Eric Nixon. "It is one example of how the unionized electrical industry's expertise with leading-edge technologies can help the regional economy bounce back from the negative effects of the pandemic. None of this would be necessary in an ideal world, but we are committed to continuing to identify and implement technology solutions that help Chicagoland safely return to work."

