Powering Chicago Supports Vaccination Clinic Partnership for Critical Union Essential Workers

CHICAGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powering Chicago , which represents a partnership of the Electrical Contractors' Association of City of Chicago and IBEW Local 134, applauds the efforts of multiple union labor organizations and Cook County municipalities to launch new vaccination sites for union members. IBEW Local 134, Chicago Laborers' District Council and Chicago Pipefitters Local 597 have joined forces to provide vaccine access for their members, the essential workers who have remained on the job in service to Chicago's vital entities and citizens since the start of the pandemic.

Since March 2020, Cook County and the City of Chicago has grappled with the challenge posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has not been one facet of industry that has not been affected. As the city, county and, in fact, the country began to reassess how to combat this enigma, Powering Chicago and its partners, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134 and the Electrical Contractors' Association of City of Chicago and Cook County, and all other essential workers filled in the gaps to hold the virus at bay while scientists did their work.

"Powering Chicago has partnered with these groups because they possess the same mindset of protecting our members' well-being, our communities and our vital work. Providing vaccination protects our members and is the right thing to do to ensure that we will always be ready for whenever we are called to serve," said Elbert Walters III, Executive Director of Powering Chicago.

"Local 134 Members have waited far too long for this necessary protection from COVID 19," said Local 134 IBEW Business Manager Don Finn. "We are the very definition of essential and have answered the call to serve from day one, despite the risks to our health and the health of our families. I'm grateful for this partnership and the vaccine access that it's enabled for our members who are deeply deserving of it after sacrificing so much throughout the pandemic. It's ridiculous they have had to wait this long to be vaccinated when they have continued to serve inside high exposure environments day in and day out. We've taken matters into our own hands to ensure their protection."

Vaccines will be administered through a partnership with University of Chicago Medicine and will include vaccines from either Pfizer or Moderna.The vaccines will be offered exclusively to union members at two Cook County locations in Alsip and Mokena beginning April 20th:

When: Tuesdays beginning April 20th 12:30 pm- 7:00 pm

Where: Pipefitters' Local 597 Training Center 10850 West 187th St, Mokena, IL 60448

Register: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-2/

When: Wednesdays beginning April 21st 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

Where: IBEW Local 134

Training Center 6201 West 115th Street, Alsip, IL 60803

Register: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/7vbvl-2-2/

Once members are assigned an appointment, they will automatically be scheduled for another appointment at the same site for a second dose either three or four weeks later, depending upon which vaccine is received. The vaccination sites are available exclusively for retired members and union members of IBEW Local 134, Chicago Laborers' District Council and Pipefitters Local 597.

Powering Chicago is an electrical industry labor-management partnership between the Electrical Contractors' Association of City of Chicago and IBEW Local 134. Together they employ the latest technology to elevate industry performance with a deep commitment to safety, reliability, and continuing education. Powering Chicago also invests in the future of their industry through innovative apprenticeship programs and community outreach to prepare the next generation of electricians. For more information, visit poweringchicago.com

