Powermat Unveils Breakthrough 50W Mid-Range Drill-Free Wireless Charging Solution

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies announced today the unveiling of their embedded mid-range wireless charging platform designed to charge various Telecom and IoT Devices that require up to 50W.

The platform which provides more charging power and more spatial freedom provides OEMs with an end-to-end wireless charging solution when charging devices through thick surfaces such as walls, glass (windows), and various other non-metallic materials. The company's new platform is designed to provide up to 50W of power and charge devices wirelessly over a distance of up to 20 cm.

"What we are learning from our clients is that many of today's products that require mid-range and drill-free wireless power are in need of a cost-effective and seamlessly integrated solution. I'm enormously proud of our team for the breakthrough of our through-surface 50W wireless charging platform. This is yet another big step in the right direction towards powerful, simple, and cost-effective wireless power solutions for OEMs and beyond," said Elad Dubzinski, CEO at Powermat.

The demand for OEM-driven wireless power solutions that often require unique engineering is expected to rapidly grow in the coming years," says Dinesh Kithany, lead industry analyst on wireless power and power supply at Omdia. "Providing application-specific solutions that meet manufacturers' cost requirements while providing a seamless and power-efficient wireless charging user-experience is a relatively untapped market that shows great potential. Such innovative solutions would provide an additional boost to widen the adoption of wireless power technology across potential market segments, such as telecom in this case."

The first of its kinds platform is provided in multiple configurations depending on customer specifications and high Z range required:

PM-MR7 – 0.8-3.5cm Z Distance (vertical distance between coils) with 7cm coil (immediate availability)

PM-MR13 – 10cm Z Distance with 13cm coil (immediate availability)

PM-MR28 – 20cm Z Distance with 280mm coil (available Dec 2020 )

Highlights of Powermat's 50W Through-Surface Mid-Range Platform Include:

Up to 50W output power on the receiver side

Turnkey drill-free platform ready for instant product integration

Mid-Range Z distance up to 20 cm

Supports Charging Through: wall, glass, wood, and other non-metallic surfaces

System auto-calibration for support of varying Z distances

Meets the highest safety and regulatory standards

Energy transfer efficiency over 85%

About Powermat:

Powermat Technologies is a global provider of wireless charging platforms and the first to bring wireless power technology to consumers worldwide.

Powermat provides Qi-certified and proprietary wireless charging platforms for automotive, robotics, drones, consumer electronics, medical devices, IoT, telecom (5G), and Industrial applications.

With over 200 patent submissions and over 143 granted patents dating back to 2007, Powermat enables businesses worldwide to incorporate advanced wireless charging solutions into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases.

The company's inductive wireless charging technology can already be found in over 500 million devices and is deployed by global market leaders such as Samsung, LG, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Kyocera, and more.

Visit Powermat: www.powermat.com

SOURCE Powermat

Related Links

http://www.powermat.com

