PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company Announces Sponsorship of Dynamics Communities User Group Summit 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, An HCL Technologies Company announced their Platinum Sponsorship of the Dynamics User Group Summit 2018 (UG Summit), taking place from October 15-18, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

UG Summit provides PowerObjects an opportunity to underscore its expertise as an award-winning Microsoft Partner with seven speaking sessions focusing on Dynamics 365 and related business applications. PowerObjects will utilize its exhibiting floor space to highlight their business applications experience as it pertains to Dynamics 365 — a growing area of focus for Microsoft, as well as other companies wishing to harness the full power of the Dynamics 365 platform and the Azure Cloud.

"PowerObjects is a company that's passionate about providing value for customers that have invested in Microsoft Dynamics technology," says Steve Thompson, Vice President for North America at PowerObjects. "We feel it's important to support an organization like Dynamics Communities because they are champions for Dynamics educational content. We've seen Summit grow dramatically over the years, and that's a testament to the quality of information that's available."

As a company committed to driving innovation for their customers through transformative software and business applications, PowerObjects is thrilled to showcase their knowledge and expertise in Phoenix – a city which actively promotes the growth of new and exciting technology.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company

PowerObjects is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships through Microsoft's suite of intelligent Business Applications.

