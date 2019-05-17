PowerSecure Becomes Microgrid Implementation Provider for New Innovative Energy Joint Venture Compass Energy Platform LLC

ATLANTA, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, Inc., a subsidiary of Southern Company, announced an agreement with Compass Energy Platform, LLC (Compass), a new joint venture formed by Navigant and InfraRed Capital Partners.

As an implementation service provider for the local energy project development and finance platform, PowerSecure will develop microgrid solutions for Compass on jointly developed projects. This includes designing, engineering and executing Compass' microgrids needs, as well as operation and maintenance of the units once in service.

"As the nation's leading provider of microgrids, PowerSecure is excited to help assist cities and energy companies build more sustainable and resilient energy solutions," said Eric Dupont, chief commercial officer for PowerSecure. "Moreover, combining the expertise of so many in the energy infrastructure space will make the development, execution and financing of local energy solutions that much easier."

Purchased by Southern Company in 2016, PowerSecure is the largest commercial microgrid developer in the U.S.

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is a leading provider of innovative energy solutions to electric utilities and their industrial, institutional, and commercial customers. PowerSecure provides energy solutions in the following areas: distributed generation, energy storage and renewables, energy efficiency and utility infrastructure. The company is a pioneer in developing distributed power systems and the integration of distributed energy resources in a sophisticated microgrid. This includes the ability to forecast electricity demand and optimize the deployment of the systems, provides utilities with dedicated electric capacity to utilize for grid resiliency, provides customers with the most reliable power in the industry, and optimizes the value streams to the utility and its customers from the distributed energy resources. PowerSecure has installed and controls over 2-gigawatts of distributed generation systems across the U.S.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About Compass Energy Platform LLC

Compass Energy Platform, LLC is a development and financing platform designed to help cities prepare for the future through district-scale energy projects that increase environmental and economic resilience. Compass develops and finance every sort of distributed energy asset – generation technologies, including solar, wind, fuel cells, combined heat & power and batteries, combined with microgrids, district heating and cooling, and other smart city assets. The investment model is based on public/private partnership, and commitment to cities includes investment in schools, hospitals, commercial/industrial entities and other key verticals. Compass was developed by two globally-recognized market leaders – InfraRed Capital Partners and Navigant Consulting – combining InfraRed's energy investment experience with Navigant energy advisory expertise to create a new kind of company, one particularly suited to the opportunities and complexities of 21st century energy infrastructure development.

SOURCE PowerSecure