PowerSecure Microgrids Are Renewable Fuel-Ready

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerSecure, a leading energy innovation and solutions provider and a subsidiary of Southern Company, is committed to enabling energy users and producers to achieve energy security while also reaching their sustainability goals. Today, the company announced its PowerBlock generation solutions are fully compatible with renewable diesel and renewable natural gas (RNG).

"The transition to renewable fuel helps organizations achieve multiple goals: protecting investments and assets from being stranded as technology evolves, decarbonizing operations and maintaining critical operations during grid outages," said Eric Dupont, chief development officer of PowerSecure. "Renewable fuels not only have the potential to displace an enormous amount of carbon emissions, but they represent a major milestone for PowerSecure and the energy users and producers we serve towards being future-ready."

PowerSecure has formed a first-of-its-kind strategic collaboration with Neste, a major producer of renewable diesel, to offer its customers the option to power generators with renewable diesel. Renewable diesel and RNG are produced by recycling already existing carbon in the atmosphere, which can be processed to make renewable fuels over and over again. Renewable diesel, which is made from 100% renewable raw materials, contains no aromatics, emits no new engine-out greenhouse gases, and significantly reduces fine particulates and nitrogen oxides, improving local air quality. Over the life cycle, the renewable diesel supplied by Neste reduces GHG emissions by up to 75% compared to fossil diesel.

RNG, in contrast to its fossil counterpart, is made from methane captured from biomass waste, and produces on average 51% fewer greenhouse gas emissions that are 21 times less potent than if that methane was released directly into the atmosphere.

These "drop-in" fuels can be fully utilized in existing PowerBlock spark- and compression-fired assets immediately with no equipment modifications or additional costs required, allowing organizations to transition away from fossil fuels while still realizing high performance and reliability. "We are always looking ahead and continuously improving our solutions to maximize value for our customers now and well into the future," said Dupont.

Neste is recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies and was one of the first companies to make diesel fuel that is fully renewable. Today, Neste supplies a growing volume of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel into the United States. As one of the world's largest producers of renewable diesel, and a leading supplier in North America and Europe, Neste is investing to increase its renewable diesel production capacity and make it easier for customers around the world to access the cleaner, low carbon fuel.

Renewable diesel or RNG can help to accelerate the move toward decarbonization. According to a recent report by policy consulting and analysis firm, M-Cubed, California alone had over 21,000 diesel-fueled power generation units in just five of the state's 35 air districts as of 2020 - emitting more than 442,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. Transitioning to renewable fuels would significantly reduce these emissions without requiring any equipment upgrades or modifications to existing generation systems. For this to happen, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) would need to expand the Low Carbon Fuel Standard to include stationary generators. These environmental impacts would be exponential if other states also adopted Low Carbon Fuel Standards.

For more information on how PowerSecure is building the future of energy to be renewable fuel ready, visit: www.powersecure.com/renewable-fuel-ready

About PowerSecure

PowerSecure, a Southern Company subsidiary, is the nation's leading distributed energy innovation company. Our team of experts has developed, installed, managed and serviced 2+ GW of microgrid capacity over the past 20 years, as well as implemented over $800 million of energy efficiency upgrades. We take a full-facility, lifecycle approach through production and management, delivering clean and resilient energy to our customers at the best possible value. By combining our product innovation capabilities with our 360 integrated processes, we offer the best custom solution for your needs, backed by an unmatched level of expertise, quality and service.

