PowerSphyr and GaN Systems Lead the Wireless Charging Revolution

The collaboration merges the strengths of two global companies known for innovative leadership. Leveraging PowerSphyr 's 65+ years of collective wireless power technology expertise and GaN Systems' industry-leading GaN semiconductors, demonstrate the commitment to the shared strategic vision of delivering the ultimate in easy-to-use, high performance, and complete wireless charging solutions. Working together to develop hardware and firmware solutions, PowerSphyr and GaN Systems are committed to delivering solutions that adhere to wireless charging standards, while developing next generation power and functional capabilities that exceed anything offered in the market today.

GaN transistors are the best means for higher power level applications from 30W up to several kilowatts – much greater than achieved with traditional silicon solutions and provide the building block to achieve higher power, higher efficiency, and lower cost in wireless power transmitters. GaN-based wireless power solutions have enabled faster charging, higher power transfer, and new system designs that are removing the limitations of distance and power and moving charging beyond phones into anything imaginable including power tools, robots, drones, and ebikes.

"GaN Systems was a clear choice as a strategic partner," said Neil Ganz, CEO and Chairman of PowerSphyr. "We selected GaN Systems on the basis of our strategic vision for delivering fast, flexible, and complete wireless charging solutions, and their ability to rapidly deliver a complete family of robust, reliable, best-in-class semiconductors."

"Cutting the cord began with the telephone then ethernet LAN and now the power cord," said Jim Witham, GaN Systems CEO. "A world without cords is becoming a realization because of collaboration with visionary companies like PowerSphyr, whose technology, approach, and expertise is uniquely positioned to accelerate the wireless power transfer and charging marketplace."

About PowerSphyr

Providing wireless power solutions to build a Connected World, Unplugged™



PowerSphyr delivers end-to-end innovative wireless power charging solutions for the automotive, consumer and industrial markets. PowerSphyr supports the three key industry standards for wireless power charging: Magnetic Induction; Magnetic Resonance; and RF Energy Harvesting. For more information visit www.powersphyr.com. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PowerSphyr/ and find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/powersphyr-inc.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics.

As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

