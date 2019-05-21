PowerSphyr, Inc. Honored with Red Herring Top 100 2019 Award

"With billions of devices and an exploding urge to optimize charging constraints, PowerSphyr brings a huge sigh of relief. Flexibility and a better overall user experience were needed and PowerSphyr is the ultimate solution today," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "Besides the team has accumulated significant entrepreneurial expertise and been at the forefront of disruption before. As a result, Red Herring has recognized PowerSphyr as one of the Top 100 2019 Red Herring Award recipients," added Vieux.

To show that the SkyCurrent family works and is delivering, Neil Ganz, President and CEO of PowerSphyr, provided the only live product demo. The SkyCurrent III was presented along with 4 wireless charging enabled products including smart phones, speaker, headsets, personal printer and LED light. "Red Herring provided a tremendous validation of PowerSphyr's value in delivering true 'drop & go' wireless charging flexibility," added Ganz.

About PowerSphyr

PowerSphyr provides wireless power solutions to build a Connected World, Unplugged™. They deliver end-to-end innovative wireless power charging solutions for the automotive, consumer and industrial markets. PowerSphyr supports the three key industry standards for wireless power charging: Magnetic Induction; Magnetic Resonance; and RF Energy Harvesting. For more information visit www.powersphyr.com. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PowerSphyr or Twitter at www.twitter.com/powersphyr and find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/powersphyr-inc.

