LONDON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Powtoon, a leading video creation platform, today announced its new Microsoft PowerPoint-to-video solution to enable users of PowerPoint to convert their presentations into compelling videos with the click of a button.

Powtoon Brings Video to Microsoft PowerPoint and Office 365

Video continues to emerge as the leading form of communication in the B2C arena; the same trend is evolving in the enterprise. As the market evolves from static presentations to the wide adoption of video, Powtoon, along with its 25 million users, continues to innovate in this space. Powtoon's new PowerPoint-to-video solution was tailored to answer a major need of PowerPoint users — namely, to tell their story in a more engaging manner.

Ilya Spitalnik, Founder and CEO of Powtoon, said, "This solution enriches Microsoft Office 365 productivity suite to update capabilities and align with the continued avalanche of demand for video. This technology is the culmination of a lot of hard work to achieve our vision to bring Powtoon and our video capabilities to the masses. We're excited to work with Microsoft to extend the value of Office 365."

PowerPoint users will now be able to easily convert and export their presentations to a full-blown video with all the bells and whistles incorporated in the original file, and enhance it further with royalty-free footage, soundtracks, animation, voice-over, and more. Powtoon's PowerPoint-to-video solution is available for download on the Microsoft AppSource store and as a feature directly on Powtoon.

Shelly Landsmann, General Manager for Microsoft Israel, said, "We saw an increasing demand from our vast customer base across both PowerPoint and Office 365 for additional support for robust video features. Powtoon stepped up with their platform, and the ability to integrate Powtoon's suite of video features has enabled our users to tap into their creativity in a more streamlined manner. We are excited to see how people embrace this collaboration moving forward."

About Powtoon

Powtoon is a leading video creation platform launched in 2012. Powtoon's mission is to empower everyone to create awesome videos with a professional look and feel. In just six short years, over 65 million Powtoons have been created for use in business presentations, product launches, digital and broadcast ads, explainer videos, education materials for the classroom, and much more. Powtoon adds a spark of awesomeness to everyday communications, turning content into substance people really want to watch and engage with.

Over 25 million people across the world, including 96 percent of all Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities and leading SMBs, actively use Powtoon. And a new Powtoon is created every second of every day. Powtoon currently has offices in London, Tel Aviv, San Francisco and Ukraine.

Contact Information

Talia Finn-Jakar

Marketing and Business Development Manager

press@powtoon.com

SOURCE Powtoon

Related Links

https://www.powtoon.com/

