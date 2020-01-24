PPB Capital Partners Announces New Chief Investment Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPB Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Frank Burke has been named Chief Investment Officer. Frank has played a critical role in PPB's success, making an immediate impact since joining the team in 2017, as PPB has continued to grow its total capital invested to over $1 Billion, with 250+ investments made.

(PRNewsfoto/PPB Capital Partners)

As Brendan Lake, Founder, President and CEO shares, "Frank brings over 20 years of experience and impressive credentials. His depth of industry knowledge and foresight, coupled with his genuine concern for helping wealth advisors across the country construct client portfolios that best utilize alternative investment managers – together make Frank an ideal CIO for PPB as we look to deepen our advisor relationships nationwide."

Frank is confident about PPB's future and eager to serve as the firm's Chief Investment Officer, as the company is poised for stability and growth entering the new decade. Frank comments, "It's an exciting time at PPB and our momentum and energy can be felt in all aspects of our client interactions. The ability to help advisors identify and access some of the top asset managers around the world has been extremely gratifying. PPB continues to innovate, at the beginning of this enormous growth opportunity, as alternative strategies gain more traction globally."

Prior to PPB, Frank was a senior member of the portfolio management team at Hatteras Funds where he managed several of the firm's alternative investment fund of funds and co-investment strategies. Earlier in his career, he helped source managers and build alternative investment portfolios at various multi-family offices including Abbot Downing and GenSpring Family Offices. Franks holds both CFA and CAIA charters and he earned his MBA from the Fuqua School at Duke University and his Bachelor of Science degree from Villanova University.

The PPB Simplistic Solution: EDUCATE. ENGAGE. EMPOWER.

Launched in 2008, with a 12-year operating history and having successfully navigated the financial crisis, PPB Capital Partners has perfected a simple approach to solving the investment challenges that wealth advisors face in the alternative space. PPB's solution is two-fold:

1.) Operations/Fiduciary Services - Saving wealth advisors time and money by streamlining back office operations with a unique, customized, efficient white-glove service, unseen in the industry.

2.) Creating single purpose feeder funds and custom fund of funds, working with niche managers rarely seen by high net worth investors.

For more information on PPB Capital Partners, visit ppbcapitalpartners.com

SOURCE PPB Capital Partners

Related Links

www.ppbadvisors.com

