PPB Capital Partners Hosts Annual Industry Experts' Alts Conference in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPB Capital Partners is pleased to host its first annual alternatives conference this Fall, located in downtown Philadelphia. Wealth advisors will travel from across the country, with the largest audience of firms based in the Mid-Atlantic region, spanning from Boston to Virginia. This one-day conference boasts a robust schedule of seven carefully crafted sessions, aimed at empowering advisors with the answers to the most pressing questions in the Alternative Investment asset class.

Engaging Topics Presented by Exceptional Talent

PPB designed the BRIDGEalts conference agenda to ensure the most effective use of a content-packed day. A critical component of developing the guest speaker line-up was creating a strong foundation of industry leaders, who could approach the topics educationally, not product-driven. As Brendan Lake, Founder|President|CEO shares, "There is an organic need for these topics, a chance for wealth advisors to hear from the most talented and engaging thought leaders, the best in the industry."

BRIDGEalts' topics include Reinsurance, Private Placement Life Insurance, US Credit, Blockchain, Private Real Estate, Impact Investments, and Opportunity Zones.

BRIDGEalts guest speakers and industry leaders include: Stephen Velotti, CEO|CIO, Pillar Capital Management; Frank Burke, Chief Investment Strategist, PPB Capital Partners; Karren Halliday, Principal, Dalkeith Group; Todd Steinberg, Partner | D.C. Trusts & Estates Practice Leader, Loeb & Loeb LLP; Ann Marie Liotta, U.S. Wealth Strategist, Cohn Financial Group; Laurence Gottlieb, Chairman|CEO, Fundamental Advisors; David Martin, Managing Director, Mariner Investment Group; Jeffrey Baevsky, Executive Managing Director, Corporate Finance & Capital Markets, Greystone & Co.; Christopher Addy, President|CEO, Castle Hall Diligence; Mark Yusko, CEO|Chief Investment Officer, Morgan Creek Capital; Jason Danley, Chief Operating Officer, Peak Capital Partners; Todd Sammann, Executive Managing Director|Head of Credit Strategies, CBRE Global Investors; Jonathan Gerber, Head of Real Estate Private Capital Markets, UBS; Jennifer Kenning, CEO|Co-Founder, Align Impact; Adam Landau, Co-CEO|CIO, Permit Capital Advisors; John Grady, Partner, Alternative Investments, Practus LLP, & Past President of ADISA (The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association). The BRIDGEalts' Master of Ceremonies: Brian Shapiro, Communication Specialist, Author & Keynote Speaker; Affiliated Faculty, University of Pennsylvania, Organizational Dynamics; Instructor, Wharton School of Business Communication Program

Moderating two of the seven sessions, BRIDGEalts welcomes Christopher Addy, President|CEO, Castle Hall Diligence, "Sharing information and exchanging ideas is one of the most fruitful activities for industry leaders. Bringing together a regional, national, and indirectly, global audience, the conference will address critical questions from the wealth advisor community. It is a pleasure to participate amongst this talented line-up of speakers and moderators. I anticipate a lot of energy and a lot of great questions in the room that day."

For information or if you are a wealth advisor interesting in attending, contact advrel@ppbadvisors.com or visit ppbcapitalpartners.com.

