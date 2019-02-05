PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin – based HFM Packaging Ltd.

PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic printing and converting of flexible films, bags, and pouches. It is a recognized pioneer in cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, "better for you" snack organic brands, produce, pet food, bakery and horticulture. The firm operates five manufacturing facilities in Buffalo Grove, IL, Mission, KS, Rome, GA, Payson, UT, and Colombia, South America. Its facilities are SQF and ISO-9001 certified. Founded in 1968, PPC strives to provide the highest quality products with best-in-class lead times and service.

HFM Packaging, Ltd., headquartered in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, has more than 40 years of experience producing packaging solutions for cosmetics, personal care, pharma, food and industrial applications. It is a market leader in the use of labels as peel and reseal closures for personal care markets as well as a converter of pouches. They are known for their high-speed die-cut labeling capabilities, state-of-the-art re-sealable pouching technology, and engineering assistance using turnkey packaging solutions.

Kevin Keneally, CEO of PPC Flexible said, "We are excited to add the exceptional team at HFM to the PPC family. It's our goal to leverage HFM's state-of-the-art reclosable and pouch technologies in both consumer and healthcare markets to an even higher level of growth through new and existing customers across all of PPC's businesses."

Paul Martinez, CEO of HFM Packaging said, "I am very proud of the growth that HFM has witnessed over the past 40 years. We are excited to share technologies with PPC and are pleased to have found a partner with the ability to increase our progress."

ABOUT PPC FLEXIBLE PACKAGING, LLC

Based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, PPC Flexible Packaging is a leading provider in converted flexible packaging for the healthcare, medical, organic snack, pet food, bakery, horticulture, and produce markets. The company excels in the design and manufacture of value-added printed, laminated, and stand up pouch packaging for the most demanding applications. Recognized for its focus on exceptional speed to market, it excels in delivering service, quality, and technology to its valued customer base. The company is privately owned by management and Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Please visit www.ppcflex.com.

