PPDAI Group Inc. Reports Further Progress in Diversifying Funding Sources

SHANGHAI, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced further progress in growing its institutional funding partners base.

The Company has made a solid start in 2019, with total loan origination volume in January further increasing from the average monthly level experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company has forged ahead with diversifying its funding sources, highlighted by the proportion of loans facilitated by institutional funding partners to total loan origination volume increasing to 35.1% in January from 20.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mr. Jun Zhang, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PPDAI, commented, "We are diversifying our funding sources through multiple partnerships, further demonstrating our capabilities in navigating the dynamic market and capturing growth opportunities. Despite some expected seasonal weakness in February due to the Chinese New Year holiday, this solid progress marks an encouraging start for 2019 as we continue to engage with a larger base of institutional funding partners and maintain a healthy funding structure."

Mr. Feng Zhang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of PPDAI, continued, "We believe increasing the proportion of institutional funding is in line with the current regulatory outlook and we are confident that we can achieve further growth in funding from institutional funding partners in 2019."

