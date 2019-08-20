PPDAI Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



As of

June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Cumulative registered users[1] ('000) 78,144 93,864 99,022 Cumulative number of borrowers[2] ('000) 12,409 15,433 16,528 Cumulative number of individual investors[3] 613,653 689,688 707,885



For Three Months Ended

YoY Change

June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019



Number of unique borrowers[4] ('000) 3,252 3,515

8.1% Loan origination volume[5] (RMB, million) 16,761 21,611

28.9% Repeat borrowing rate[6] (%) 73.3% 76.8%

4.8% Average loan size[7] (RMB) 3,212 3,029

-5.7%

Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Operating revenues [8] increased by 46.6% to RMB1,562.3 million ( US$227.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB1,065.4 million in the same period of 2018.

increased by 46.6% to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019, from in the same period of 2018. Loans facilitated by institutional funding partners contributed to 40.2% of operating revenues in the second quarter of 2019.

contributed to 40.2% of operating revenues in the second quarter of 2019. Loan facilitation service fees increased by 24.8% to RMB939.8 million ( US$136.9 million ) in the second quarter of 2019, from RMB753.3 million in the same period of 2018.

increased by 24.8% to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019, from in the same period of 2018. Operating income was RMB767.6 million ( US$111.8 million ) for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 63.6% from RMB469.3 million in the same period of 2018.

was ( ) for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 63.6% from in the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income , which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB779.4 million ( US$113.5 million ) for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 60.0% from RMB487.1 million in the same period of 2018.

, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was ( ) for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 60.0% from in the same period of 2018. Net profit increased by 8.7% to RMB660.5 million ( US$96.2 million ) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB607.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.

increased by 8.7% to ( ) in the second quarter of 2019 from in the second quarter of 2018. Cumulative registered users [1] reached approximately 99.0 million as of June 30, 2019 .

reached approximately 99.0 million as of . Cumulative number of borrowers [2] reached 16.5 million as of June 30, 2019 .

reached 16.5 million as of . Cumulative number of individual investors [3] was 707,885 as of June 30, 2019 .

was 707,885 as of . Number of unique borrowers [4] was approximately 3.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 8.1% from the same period of 2018.

was approximately 3.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 8.1% from the same period of 2018. Loan origination volume [5] was RMB21.6 billion for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 28.9% from the same period of 2018.

was for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 28.9% from the same period of 2018. The proportion of total loan origination volume funded by institutional funding partners increased to approximately 44.8% for the second quarter of 2019 from 30.9% for the first quarter of 2019.

increased to approximately 44.8% for the second quarter of 2019 from 30.9% for the first quarter of 2019. Average loan tenure[9] was 8.8 months for the second quarter of 2019.

[1] On a cumulative basis, number of users registered on PPDAI platform as of June 30, 2019. [2] On a cumulative basis, number of borrowers whose loans were funded on or prior to June 30, 2019. [3] On a cumulative basis, number of individual investors who have made at least one investment in loans on or prior to June 30, 2019. [4] Represents the total number of borrowers whose loans on PPDAI platform were funded during the period presented. [5] Represents the loan origination volume generated during the period presented. [6] Represents the percentage of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers who have successfully borrowed on PPDAI platform before. [7] Represents the average loan size on PPDAI platform during the period presented. [8] As the Company's cooperation with institutional funding partners through trust arrangement continues to grow, the Company has included the net interest income and loan provision losses, which were presented below the line operating revenues, in the operating revenues starting from the first quarter of 2019. The comparative financial information was adjusted accordingly. [9] Represents the average loan tenure period on PPDAI platform during the period presented.

Mr. Jun Zhang, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PPDAI, commented, "Our solid growth momentum, amidst a dynamic and volatile market environment, illustrates the sustained demand for technology-driven consumer finance services in China and reaffirms our leading position in the evolving industry. We are encouraged by our increased institutional funding base which continued driving a healthy and steady growth of our loan origination volume for the second quarter of 2019 with a 28.9% year-over-year increase and a 13.3% sequential increase. By offering a range of consumer financial products and services and leveraging our sophisticated proprietary technologies and core operational expertise, we remain committed to improving our user experience, exploring new growth opportunities both domestically and abroad, and ultimately increasing value for our shareholders."

Mr. Feng Zhang, Co-Chief Executive Officer of PPDAI, added, "The diversification of our funding sources has been very rapid and successful. In the second quarter, the proportion of loans facilitated with institutional funding partners to total loan origination volume exhibited a better-than-expected increase to 44.8% from 30.9% in the first quarter of 2019. We now have over 20 institutional funding partners active on our platform. For the quarter, loans funded by institutional funding partners contributed to 40.2% of our total operating revenues, demonstrating our growth trajectory bolstered by institutional funding."

Mr. Simon Ho, Chief Financial Officer of PPDAI, commented, "We are pleased to report another quarter with promising results which reflect our core capability to navigate the evolving industry landscape in a strengthening regulatory environment. In this quarter, we maintained healthy operating efficiency and profitability highlighted by a 60.0% year-over-year increase in our non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP operating margin of 49.9%. Our balance sheet remained strong with approximately RMB2.4 billion of cash and short-term liquidity. Notably, our quality assurance fund remains sufficiently funded with a total balance of RMB5.8 billion, equivalent to 22.5% of the total outstanding loans and interest with quality assurance. As we continue to pursue our tech-driven growth strategy and explore valuable opportunities that enhance our suite of offerings and strengthen our brand, we anticipate progressive growth in the long run."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Operating revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased by 46.6% to RMB1,562.3 million (US$227.6 million) from RMB1,065.4 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation service fees, post-facilitation service fees and interest income from loans invested mainly through trusts.

Loan facilitation service fees increased by 24.8% to RMB939.8 million (US$136.9 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB753.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in loan origination volume. Loan facilitation service fees from loans funded by institutional funding partners were RMB377.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Post-facilitation service fees increased by 53.4% to RMB315.8 million (US$46.0 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB205.9 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in loan origination volume and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees. Post facilitation service fees from loans funded by institutional funding partners were RMB55.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net interest income and loan provision losses were an income of RMB194.7 million (US$28.4 million) for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 975.7% from RMB18.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to increased interest income from the expansion in the outstanding loan balances of consolidated trusts.

Other revenue increased by 27.0% to RMB112.0 million (US$16.3 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB88.2 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in borrower referral fees and an increase in management fees from investment programs that invest in loans protected by the quality assurance fund.

Origination and servicing expenses increased by 30.8% to RMB307.0 million (US$44.7 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB234.7 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in fees paid to third party providers for loan collection services and an increase in referral fees paid to third parties for successful loan originations.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 10.8% to RMB215.2 million (US$31.4 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB194.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in online customer acquisition cost.

General and administrative expenses increased by 23.0% to RMB102.6 million (US$15.0 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB83.4 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in fees paid to third parties for trust management. General and administrative expenses for the period included share-based compensation of RMB11.8 million (US$1.7 million).

Research and development expenses increased by 30.1% to RMB101.6 million (US$14.8 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB78.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to increased investments in technology.

Provision for doubtful accounts was RMB68.3 million (US$10.0 million) for the second quarter of 2019, compared with RMB5.6 million in the same period of 2018 due to the increase in loan origination volume.

Operating income increased by 63.6% to RMB767.6 million (US$111.8 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB469.3 million in the same period of 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB779.4 million (US$113.5 million) for the second quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 60.0% from RMB487.1 million in the same period of 2018.

Other income was RMB45.7 million (US$6.7 million) for the second quarter of 2019, compared with other income of RMB296.5 million in the same period of 2018. Other income primarily consisted of (1) a gain of RMB22.9 million (US$3.3 million) from the quality assurance fund, and (2) an RMB21.3 million (US$3.1 million) mainly from returns on short-term investments. The decrease in other income was due to the decrease in guarantee and derivatives related gains as a result of adjustments in the expected default rates of the outstanding loans. The Company re-evaluates the expected default rate at each balance sheet date to reflect the views of market participants of future defaults of the Company's loan portfolio based on the latest market changes. For the second quarter of 2019, an RMB16.7 billion of loans facilitated on the Company's platform had quality assurance protection.

Income tax expenses decreased by 3.2% to RMB152.9 million (US$22.3 million) for the second quarter of 2019 from RMB158.0 million in the same period of 2018.

Net profit increased by 8.7% to RMB660.5 million (US$96.2 million) for the second quarter of 2019, from RMB607.8 million in the same period of 2018.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company increased by 8.9% to RMB660.5 million (US$96.2 million) for the second quarter of 2019, from RMB606.6 million in the same period of 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,428.8 million (US$208.1 million) and short-term investments mainly in wealth management products of RMB989.3 million (US$144.1 million).

The total balance of the quality assurance fund, which includes restricted cash of RMB3,307.3 million (US$481.8 million) and the quality assurance fund receivable of RMB2,497.3 million (US$363.8 million), was equivalent to 22.5% of the total outstanding loans and interest with quality assurance.

The following table provides the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans on the Company's platform as of the respective dates indicated.

As of 15-29

days 30-59

days 60-89

days 90-119

days 120-149

days 150-179

days March 31, 2016 0.62% 0.93% 0.72% 0.61% 0.48% 0.32% June 30, 2016 0.82% 1.01% 0.63% 0.43% 0.47% 0.44% September 30, 2016 0.83% 1.11% 0.80% 0.63% 0.49% 0.39% December 31, 2016 0.63% 0.91% 0.75% 0.79% 0.69% 0.57% March 31, 2017 0.57% 0.95% 0.79% 0.59% 0.54% 0.51% June 30, 2017 0.86% 1.11% 0.79% 0.51% 0.55% 0.52% September 30, 2017 0.89% 1.40% 1.15% 1.02% 0.79% 0.60% December 31, 2017 2.27% 2.21% 1.72% 1.63% 1.36% 1.20% March 31, 2018 0.87% 2.11% 2.43% 3.83% 2.29% 1.89% June 30, 2018 0.83% 1.21% 1.05% 0.98% 1.60% 2.03% September 30, 2018 1.03% 1.77% 1.49% 1.29% 1.06% 1.02% December 31, 2018 0.92% 1.63% 1.41% 1.45% 1.44% 1.34% March 31, 2019 0.80% 1.61% 1.45% 1.29% 1.31% 1.20% June 30, 2019 0.86% 1.42% 1.37% 1.19% 1.26% 1.21%

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online marketplace:

Click here to view the chart.

Month on Book

Vintage

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

2016Q1

1.00%

1.57%

2.21%

2.82%

3.33%

3.77%

4.09%

4.33%

4.45%

4.57%

4.59% 2016Q2

1.75%

2.49%

3.21%

3.77%

4.17%

4.39%

4.59%

4.76%

4.88%

4.94%

4.96% 2016Q3

1.67%

2.45%

2.96%

3.47%

3.87%

4.11%

4.27%

4.44%

4.59%

4.70%

4.77% 2016Q4

1.29%

2.07%

2.66%

3.15%

3.59%

3.97%

4.32%

4.62%

4.88%

5.07%

5.18% 2017Q1

1.20%

2.01%

2.68%

3.32%

3.87%

4.33%

4.68%

4.98%

5.33%

5.61%

5.80% 2017Q2

1.72%

2.89%

3.81%

4.55%

5.14%

5.78%

6.32%

6.79%

7.05%

7.19%

7.24% 2017Q3

1.82%

2.93%

4.08%

5.16%

6.13%

6.64%

6.88%

7.04%

7.16%

7.22%

7.26% 2017Q4

2.51%

4.12%

5.16%

5.68%

5.97%

6.18%

6.29%

6.39%

6.47%

6.50%

6.50% 2018Q1

1.35%

2.18%

2.97%

3.65%

4.30%

4.85%

5.22%

5.50%

5.66%

5.74%

5.77% 2018Q2

1.75%

3.08%

4.35%

5.43%

6.31%

6.97%

7.45%

7.79%

7.99%

8.08%

8.13% 2018Q3

1.42%

2.48%

3.50%

4.36%

5.07%

5.58%

5.96%

6.27%











2018Q4

1.42%

2.48%

3.54%

4.41%

5.17%























2019Q1

1.33%

2.38%





































Business Outlook

The Company currently expects total loan origination volume to be in the range of RMB22 billion to RMB24 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The Company also expects the loan origination volume funded by institutional partners to be in the range of RMB32 billion to RMB38 billion in the second half of 2019. The above outlook is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary expectations as to market conditions, its regulatory and operating environment, as well as customer demand, all of which are subject to change.

Shares Repurchase Program Update

On August 20, 2019, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") approved an extension of the Company's existing share repurchase program for another twelve months, starting from the date on which the Board approved such extension. As of August 19, 2019, the Company had repurchased its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") with an aggregate value of approximately US$69 million. As such, the Company is authorized to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$51 million in the twelve-month period starting from August 20, 2019.

Change of Management

The Board has approved the resignation of Mr. Jinqi Si from the position as the Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Jinqi Si's resignation was due to his personal reasons. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Si will remain in his capacity until September 30, 2019.

Mr. Yuxiang Wang, the Company's Chief Product Officer, will concurrently assume the role of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Wang has been serving as the Company's Chief Product Officer since 2015. Prior to joining Paipaidai, Mr. Wang served as the vice president of product at Opera Software ASA from 2013 to 2015. Mr. Wang worked at Baidu.com as the product head of Baidu mobile browser from 2012 to 2013. Mr. Wang served as the product director at TeleNav, a company providing location-based services from 2009 to 2012. Prior to this, Mr. Wang served as a senior product manager at MiTAC Research (Shanghai) Ltd. from 2002 to 2009. Mr. Wang received his bachelor's degree in communication engineering from Jiangsu University in China and master's degree in software engineering from Fudan University in China.

"I would like to thank Mr. Jinqi Si for his contributions during his tenure in helping PPDAI strengthen technology capabilities and driving all aspects of technology infrastructure with his professionalism and industry experience. On behalf of PPDAI, we wish him well in his future endeavors," said Mr. Zhang, Chairman and Co-CEO of the Company.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 20, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 20, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): 1-888-346-8982 International: 1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: 852-3018-4992 China: 400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "PPDAI Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ppdai.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 27, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free): 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10134157

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China with strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China's online consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had over 99.0 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ppdai.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use Non-GAAP operating income, a Non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that adjusted operating income help identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and expected discretionary measures. We believe that adjusted operating income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net (loss)/income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of June 28, 2019 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to increase volume of loans facilitated through the Company's marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the online consumer finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PPDAI does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

PPDAI Group Inc.

Head of Investor Relations

Jimmy Tan

Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200-8601

E-mail: ir@ppdai.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

PPDAI GROUP INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31, As of June 30,

2018 2019

RMB RMB USD Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 1,616,164 1,428,753 208,121 Restricted cash 3,677,557 4,488,099 653,765 Short-term investments 1,694,660 989,339 144,113 Investments 167,501 201,154 29,301 Quality assurance receivable 2,064,366 2,497,327 363,777 Intangible assets 68,880 68,880 10,034 Property, equipment and software, net 144,002 142,474 20,754 Loans receivable, net of provision for loan losses 2,331,108 4,033,994 587,618 Accounts receivable 812,042 1,195,930 174,207 Deferred tax assets 122,763 136,294 19,854 Financial guarantee derivative assets 56,287 48,080 7,003 Contract assets 112,103 110,645 16,117 Right of use assets - 102,039 14,864 Prepaid expenses and other assets 224,623 1,002,807 146,074 Goodwill 50,411 50,411 7,343 Total assets 13,142,467 16,496,226 2,402,945 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Payable to platform customers 905,034 740,454 107,859 Quality assurance payable 3,819,379 5,112,987 744,791 Payroll and welfare payable 188,254 139,197 20,276 Taxes payable 225,101 220,516 32,122 Short-term borrowings 25,000 25,000 3,642 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts 1,505,909 2,629,773 383,070 Contract liabilities 165,469 171,851 25,033 Deferred tax liabilities 100,064 110,070 18,997 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 222,519 251,782 33,712 Leasing liabilities - 92,114 13,418 Total liabilities 7,156,729 9,493,744 1,382,920 Commitments and contingencies





PPDAI Group Inc. Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares 102 103 14 Additional paid-in capital 5,896,017 5,620,359 818,699 Treasury stock (332,121) (12,315) (1,794) Statutory reserves 256,006 256,006 37,292 Accumulated other comprehensive income 58,210 57,941 8,438 Accumulated deficit 45,668 1,018,643 148,382 Total PPDai Group Inc. shareholders' equity 5,923,882 6,940,737 1,011,031 Non-controlling interest 61,856 61,745 8,994 Total shareholders' equity 5,985,738 7,002,482 1,020,025 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,142,467 16,496,226 2,402,945

PPDAI GROUP INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2019 2018 2019

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Operating revenues:











Loan facilitation service fees 753,260 939,754 136,891 1,374,069 1,878,365 273,615 Post-facilitation service fees 205,866 315,793 46,000 433,030 623,871 90,877 Net interest income and loan provision

losses 18,053 194,747 28,368 56,673 328,054 47,786 Other Revenue 88,214 111,972 16,311 157,021 190,313 27,722 Total Operating revenues 1,065,393 1,562,266 227,570 2,020,793 3,020,603 440,000 Operating expenses:











Origination and servicing expenses (234,650) (306,963) (44,715) (481,749) (570,975) (83,172) Sales and marketing expenses (194,309) (215,213) (31,349) (345,372) (359,395) (52,352) Research and development expenses (78,086) (101,562) (14,794) (152,692) (189,283) (27,572) General and administrative expenses (83,409) (102,610) (14,947) (154,342) (209,824) (30,564) Provision for doubtful accounts

receivables (5,591) (68,349) (9,956) (17,220) (128,710) (18,749) Total operating expenses (596,045) (794,697) (115,761) (1,151,375) (1,458,187) (212,409) Other income (expenses)











Gain from quality assurance fund 151,089 22,883 3,333 210,832 57,010 8,305 Realized gain (loss) from financial

guarantee derivatives (101,885) 2,582 376 (147,107) (7,540) (1,098) Fair value change of financial

guarantee derivatives 196,543 (7,424) (1,082) 268,073 (8,207) (1,196) Other income, net 50,748 27,704 4,036 96,776 54,053 7,874 Profit before income tax expense 765,843 813,314 118,472 1,297,992 1,657,732 241,476 Income tax expenses (158,049) (152,852) (22,265) (252,634) (294,152) (42,848) Net profit 607,794 660,462 96,207 1,045,358 1,363,580 198,628 Net profit (loss) attributable to non-

controlling interest shareholders 1,235 (49) (7) (247) (111) (16) Net profit attributable to PPDai Group

Inc. 606,559 660,511 96,214 1,045,605 1,363,691 198,644 Foreign currency translation

adjustment, net of nil tax 51,751 13,812 2,012 10,455 (269) (39) Total comprehensive income

attributable to PPDAIGroup Inc. 658,310 674,323 98,226 1,056,060 1,363,422 198,605 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing net income

per share











Basic 1,505,581,042 1,533,957,777 1,533,957,777 1,504,315,031 1,513,972,147 1,513,972,147 Diluted 1,621,402,274 1,567,527,588 1,567,527,588 1,612,638,809 1,563,446,663 1,563,446,663 Net income per share -Basic 0.4029 0.4306 0.0627 0.6951 0.9007 0.1312 Net income per ADS-Basic 2.0144 2.1530 0.3136 3.4754 4.5037 0.6560 Net income per share -Diluted 0.3741 0.4214 0.0614 0.6484 0.8722 0.1271 Net income per ADS-Diluted 1.8705 2.1069 0.3069 3.2419 4.3612 0.6353

PPDAI GROUP INC. UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2018 2019 2018 2019

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Net Revenues 1,065,393 1,562,266 227,570 2,020,793 3,020,603 440,000 Less: total operating expenses (596,045) (794,697) (115,761) (1,151,375) (1,458,187) (212,409) Operating Income 469,348 767,569 111,809 869,418 1,562,416 227,591 Add: share-based compensation expenses 17,765 11,815 1,721 32,443 23,937 3,487 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 487,113 779,384 113,530 901,861 1,586,353 231,078

PPDAI GROUP INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash provided by operating

activities 152,204

618,444

90,087

240,294

1,093,494

159,285 Net cash provided by (used in)

investing activities 716,167

(853,418)

(124,314)

489,418

(1,123,365)

(163,637) Net cash provided by (used in)

financing activities (110,254)

67,432

9,822

(174,226)

652,025

94,978 Effect of exchange rate changes on

cash and cash equivalents 48,988

16,338

2,379

7,860

977

143 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalent and restricted cash 807,105

(151,204)

(22,026)

563,346

623,131

90,769 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at beginning of period 4,039,945

6,068,056

883,912

4,283,704

5,293,721

771,117 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted

cash at end of period 4,847,050

5,916,852

861,886

4,847,050

5,916,852

861,886

SOURCE PPDAI Group Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.ppdai.com

