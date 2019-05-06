PPDAI Group Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 15, 2019

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPDAI Group Inc. ("PPDAI," "Paipaidai," or the "Company") (NYSE: PPDF), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 unaudited financial results, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 15, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 15, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): 1-888-346-8982 International: 1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: 852-3018-4992 China (toll free): 400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "PPDAI Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ppdai.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until May 22, 2019, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free): 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10131331

About PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI is a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China with strong brand recognition. Launched in 2007, the Company is the first online consumer finance marketplace in China connecting borrowers and investors. As a pioneer in China's online consumer finance marketplace, the Company benefits from both its early-mover advantages and the invaluable data and experience accumulated throughout multiple complete loan lifecycles. The Company's platform, empowered by its proprietary, cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience, as evidenced by the rapid growth of the Company's user base and loan origination volume. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had over 88.9 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ppdai.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

PPDAI Group Inc.

Jimmy Tan

Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200-8601

E-mail: ir@ppdai.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ross Warner

Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6200

E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: paipaidai@tpg-ir.com

SOURCE PPDAI Group Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.ppdai.com

