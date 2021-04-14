PPE Advantage awarded Master U.S. Distributor for Prince Premium+ Nitrile and Latex Exam Grade Gloves

Prince Premium+ is an extremely high-quality chemotherapy drug tested, exam grade, nitrile glove produced by GIS Resources in Malaysia. Their exceptional glove quality has been recognized by some of the largest hospital networks in the country and PPE Advantage is also set to announce an additional partnership in the US with a multi-billion-dollar company for distribution by the end of April.

Dato' Murali Darvin, CEO of the Prince Premium+ brand said, "PPE Advantage has been a tremendous advocate and partner for our brand since our beginning. As our largest exporter in the world, PPE Advantage has been responsible for some of our biggest growth and has worked with us side-by-side to develop the look and feel of the brand, its packaging and marketing strategy. He Added, "Douglas Stein, CEO of PPE Advantage, is very well known in the glove space as a product expert, an influencer and a champion against covid scams and fraud in the industry. We are thrilled to be partnering with such a well-known and highly respected company in the US."

Douglas Stein, CEO of PPE Advantage added, "We could not be more excited about our partnership with GIS Resources and Prince Premium+. Our companies are very much aligned with the vision of providing an amazing product, while always putting our people and customers first. We are immensely proud to represent the Prince brand to our hospitals, healthcare, government, and industry related clients. We believe that Prince Premium+ can and will compete against and rival the top 5 glove brands in the marketplace."

PPE Advantage is also the worldwide distributor of Sanisurface® Antimicrobial germ-free products. Sanisurface® is treated with a non-toxic invisible defense layer that continuously kills germs, bacteria, pathogens, and viruses up to 99% efficiency. Using a molecular nano tech coating that is fused to the sticker or within the product, Sanisurface® provides a continuous cleaning antimicrobial germ-free surface to grip, push, and touch.

