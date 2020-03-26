PPE Manufacturer Radians donates over 14,000 N95 masks to help first responders and health care workers during COVID-19 crisis

Radians® added the N95 respirator to its PPE portfolio in 2018. "We knew that adding N95 respirators to our portfolio was important," said Radians President, Bill England, "but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they have become a critical PPE item to help protect those with the highest risk of exposure. We're happy that Radians is able to make this donation in our hometown, which has a very large medical community including St. Jude, Le Bonheur, and UT Medical."

Radians CEO, Mike Tutor, said the donation "represents Radians' corporate responsibility to help during challenging times. With a worldwide shortage of respirator masks, we knew this donation would quickly assist first responders and health care workers as they help Memphis rise above the COVID-19 crisis. The respirators will also be of service at COVID-19 test sites."

