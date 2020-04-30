PPE Sterilization Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic - Sterigenics, San I Pak, Batelle, Steris, and E Beam Services Enabling Companies an Extended Lifespan of PPE

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the personal protective equipment industry, "PPE Sterilization Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic"

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shortages of personal protective equipment as manufacturers work to keep up with the unprecedented surge in demand. As a result, hospitals and healthcare facilities are left with few options but to reuse equipment that was never intended to be reused. PPE is an important tool for infection control to protect healthcare workers and patients so in order to safely reuse this essential gear it is vital that it is properly decontaminated.



This has led to a huge rise in demand for sterilization services and equipment. Some healthcare facilities are turning to sterilization methods like UV sterilization, ultrasonic sterilization and ethylene oxide sterilization to ensure all traces of contaminants are removed from protective gear. Companies like Sterigenics, San I Pak, Batelle, Steris and E Beam Services are all using their sterilization technologies to help hospitals extend the lifespan of essential PPE.



For more information about this report visit "PPE Sterilization Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic"

