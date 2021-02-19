PPE Unite and the Torrance Chamber of Commerce Announces the Launch of a PPE-Up Mobile Drive-thru Event to Distribute Free Personal Protective Equipment to Small Businesses in the Greater South Bay

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Los Angeles County Public Health Officials report elevated COVID-19 cases across the County, the Los Angeles Small Business Development Center (LA SBDC), Los Angeles County's Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), and the Torrance Chamber of Commerce team up with PPE Unite to launch a PPE distribution event in the South Bay region.

The one-day drive-thru event takes place on Saturday, February 20th from 10am-4pm at the Del Amo Fashion Center Sears parking lot.

This mobile PPE-Up event is the latest effort by PPE Unite and partners to support small business owners and their employees by providing them with a FREE 30-day supply of personal protective equipment for all eligible small businesses, nonprofits, organizations and their staff in Los Angeles County.

"As a business owner and a South Bay resident, I know the difficulties that small business owners here face in staying compliant and keeping their employees safe in light of the health crisis. That's why our mission at PPE Unite is to provide some relief and try to reduce occupational exposure risk," said Jay Tsao, co-founder of PPE Unite. "The fastest way to get the economy going is following health department guidelines and using PPE in the workplace. People feel safer, prevent spread events, and keep their jobs – ultimately, accelerating community reopening and boosting productivity."

This event is a collaborative effort between the City of Torrance, Torrance Chamber of Commerce and PPE Unite that focuses on engaging hyper-local communities and their small businesses in need. Private partners include Transform SHC, who donated their site for the event, and the collective Chambers of Commerce from the SBACC, who will be providing much-needed supplies and volunteers.

One of the largest in the country, PPE Unite's expansive distribution program through several warehouse facilities and these mobile drive-thru events help support small business owners and provide them with the critical supplies they need to create a safe environment for their workers and staff. To date, over 30,000 small businesses have signed up to receive their free PPE.

"We are excited that PPE Unite is able to provide the many thousands of small businesses in Torrance and the greater South Bay with free personal protective equipment," said Torrance Mayor Patrick J. Furey. "These businesses, that have been so adversely impacted by the pandemic, will be able to survive and maybe even thrive with this great gesture by PPE Unite."

The PPE Unite program for the Los Angeles Region is made possible through a partnership between the Los Angeles SBDC, Los Angeles County's WDACS, the California Governor's Offices (CalOES, CalOSBA, Go-BIZ), the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation and Logisticom Inc.

"PPE Unite is providing such a valuable resource to small business owners. The performance of small businesses is key to the economy. The distribution of free personal protective equipment by PPE Unite provides small businesses with supplies to reopen our local economy safely," stated Donna Duperron, President & CEO, Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce.

To sign-up your business or organization for free PPE, visit the PPE Unite website at www.ppeunite.org. All supplies are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

SOURCE PPE Unite

