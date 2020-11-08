PPGNY Action Fund Congratulates Joe Biden & Kamala Harris on Their Historic Presidential Win

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund (PPGNY Action Fund) congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their historic win. President-elect Biden has committed to supporting access to sexual and reproductive health care, including access to birth control, preventative care, and abortion. Throughout her career, Vice President-elect Harris has been a steadfast champion for reproductive rights and racial equity. By selecting Kamala Harris as his vice president, Joe Biden made it clear that he is deeply committed to not only protecting reproductive rights, but also advancing and expanding them for the Black, Latinx, immigrant, and all communities of color who rely on Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.

"This election season the people voted for change, they voted for progress, they voted for their health and safety," said Pascale Bernard, Vice President, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund. "The majority of the country, including PPGNY Action Fund supporters here in New York, sent a clear message — we want a more fair and just society, with access to the health care we need when we need it. Our work is far from over and there are countless fights ahead. With Biden-Harris in the White House and our sexual and reproductive rights advocates in Albany, we are one step closer to regaining full control of our bodies, our rights, and our futures. Today we celebrate these monumental victories, tomorrow we continue our journey toward a more equitable future for all."

Upon taking office, the Biden administration must end the global and domestic gag rules so that health care providers and patients can speak freely about all reproductive health care options; propose a budget that reflects a commitment to sexual and reproductive health — including ending the Hyde and Helms amendments; nominate reproductive health champions to executive branch positions and judicial seats; and more. A coalition of bold, progressive organizations developed "First Priorities for the Blueprint for Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice," a detailed list of executive and agency actions that we expect the Biden administration to get to work on immediately.

Beyond reproductive health, the new administration will have work to do across all policy areas. We need to truly protect people against the health and economic consequences of COVID-19 with comprehensive relief. We need to truly reckon with systemic racism, injustice, and state-sanctioned violence in this country; our new leaders have a mandate to take serious, action-oriented steps that move our society towards equity — in health care and beyond. The list is long but Planned Parenthood Action Fund and PPGNY Action Fund will be there to hold this administration accountable for its promises to the American people every step of the way.

