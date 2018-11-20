PPHE Books In for Better Business with Infor

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , a global leader in business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies, today announced that international hospitality group, PPHE Hotel Group, operator of the Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts, art'otel, Arena Hotels & Apartments and Arena Campsites brands, has selected Infor SunSystems. As part of an international expansion programme, the application is designed to help standardise reporting across each of the group's properties and management companies.

PPHE was keen to enhance the efficiency of its operations in each hotel across Europe as part of the expansion and as such, reviewed a number of financial management solutions.

Infor SunSystems was chosen on the basis of a successful deployment within nine managed UK Park Plaza properties and two regional offices, as well as the flexibility of the application and strong reputation Infor has within hospitality. Its capabilities in supporting international reporting frameworks was also crucial to the decision.

The application has already helped to improve the analysis of cost centres within UK properties. Each food and beverage outlet within an individual property is now given its own balance sheet. This has formed the bedrock of a programme to help increase ownership of those outlets by managers and has enabled more consistent benchmarking throughout the group.

"One of the biggest benefits of standardisation has been to create a consistent level of detail across all areas of our business," said Amit Arora, business control manager, PPHE. "We are now very confident in the quality of our data and where and when we capture it. The consistency of these factors means we can feed this data into our BI to help make better decisions and change how we do things throughout our properties and management companies. The bedrock of these decisions is consistent, high data quality and deep visibility into our operations."

"To realise the benefits of standardisation, be it more consistent reporting or benchmarking across properties, hotels must be able to roll out a solution that is consistent but flexible," said Wolfgang Emperger, vice-president, Infor Hospitality, EMEA. "This enables deep, granular visibility that can help show what idiosyncrasies of a property may be exported into other properties. And of course, it can help show where changes may need to be made to bring a property into line with certain expectations. The basis of these shifts in culture that can help accelerate performance throughout a property and across groups such as PPHE must be based in the most accurate data possible."

About Infor

Infor develops business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies globally. With 17,000 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit http://www.infor.com/.

For more information:

Richard Moore

EMEA PR manager

Richard.Moore@infor.com

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

