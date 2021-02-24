PPI Board Elects Angela Rodell as Chair and Mark Delaney as Vice Chair

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Pacific Pension & Investment Institute (PPI), Angela Rodell was elected to serve as its next chair and Mark Delaney as vice chair. Rodell succeeds Jeb Burns, chief investment officer of the Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan, who held the position for three years. Rodell previously served as vice chair of the PPI Board of Directors.

"Angela is deeply respected among her investment peers and the global PPI Community. She has brought tremendous insight to PPI's board, and we look forward to continued progress in serving our institutional investor membership under Angela's capable leadership," said PPI President Lionel Johnson.

Angela M. Rodell is the chief executive officer/executive director of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, a state-owned corporation based in Juneau, Alaska, that manages and invests the assets of the $72 billion Alaska Permanent Fund and other funds designated by law. Rodell has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mark Delaney is the deputy chief executive and chief investment officer of AustralianSuper, acting as an advisor to the board, developing and implementing investment strategies, and managing the work of AustralianSuper's investment advisers. Mr. Delaney has a bachelor's degree with honors and is a CFA charterholder.

About PPI: Pacific Pension & Investment Institute (PPI) is a global organization with individual and institutional members from leading pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, commercial asset management and other investment experts. Our members' investment decisions impact the prosperity and security for hundreds of millions of beneficiaries and stakeholders today and for future generations.

PPI has held forums for over two decades that inform the investment decisions of the world's major institutional investors as they relate to Asia and the Pacific Rim. These forums, exclusively for members, are conducted in a collegial, trusted and marketing-free environment, which allows in-depth and off-the-record dialogue. This tradition of thought leadership and candid conversation are coveted aspects of the PPI experience. For more information visit: www.ppi.institute.

Contact:

Mark Mancao, Chief of Staff

[email protected]

Pacific Pension & Investment Institute

465 California Street, Suite 610

San Francisco, CA 94104

USA

Ph: +1-415-576-1187

SOURCE PACIFIC PENSION & INVESTMENT INSTITUTE

Related Links

http://www.ppi.institute

