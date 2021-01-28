PPL Corporation Continues to Earn Top Marks in 2021 Corporate Equality Index

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, PPL Corporation has been named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

PPL earned top marks for its LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, family-friendly leave policies and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

"We are proud to be recognized again by the HRC Foundation," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer. "This honor reflects PPL's enduring commitment to embracing diversity and inclusion and advancing equity for all – no matter your gender, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation. We understand we are stronger when we create a culture in which our employees not only feel safe working at PPL but can thrive here."

The results of the 2021 CEI are reflective of the inclusive work environment at PPL, including FUSE, its LGBTQ-focused employee business resource group. During 2020, FUSE unveiled a new campaign called Empowering PRIDE to help promote understanding, respect, resilience and an appreciation for differences between employees.

"Empowering PRIDE is a way for PPL's LGBTQ employees and allies to share their stories that promote bravery, openness and understanding," said Kathleen Oswalt, FUSE president. "We can do a lot when we work together in a non-judgmental and accepting manner. I'm proud to be part of a company that supports its LGBTQ employees, their families and communities."

PPL's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

- Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

- Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families.

- Support for an inclusive culture.

- Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

