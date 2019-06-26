PPL Electric Utilities wins eighth straight J.D. Power customer satisfaction award

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities has captured the J.D. Power residential customer satisfaction award for large electric utilities in the eastern United States for the eighth year in a row.

The award, announced Wednesday (6/26), means PPL has landed the top spot among large electric utilities in this part of the country for 16 of the 21 years that J.D. Power has been conducting its residential electric customer satisfaction study.

"This award is a recognition of the work that our employees do each day to deliver for our 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania," said Greg Dudkin, president of PPL Electric Utilities. "As a company, it is fundamental that we consistently provide the highest customer satisfaction possible while we continue to invest in innovations to further improve our customers' overall experience."

PPL Electric Utilities' score of 752 improved on last year's score by five points. The average score in the large utility group in the East is 710. Companies are ranked on a 1,000-point scale.

The East Large Segment is made up of 16 utilities. In addition to the 16 J.D. Power residential electric customer satisfaction awards, PPL has captured 11 J.D. Power awards for business electric customer satisfaction, bringing its overall J.D. Power award total to 27.

PPL Electric Utilities provides electric delivery service to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and ranks among the best utility companies in the country for customer service and reliability. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer in the communities it serves. It is a subsidiary of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL). For more information visit www.pplelectric.com.

