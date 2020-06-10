PPL Group LLC ("PPL") to Sell New, Nuclear Grade Equipment from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC's Cancelled MOX Project

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group, a premier buyer and seller of industrial machinery and equipment, is selling surplus assets from the Savannah River Site that are currently located at a property storage location in Barnwell, South Carolina. In partnership with AW Properties Global and Liquidity Services, Inc., PPL will sell approximately 450,000 unused assets. The first of several sales events on AllSurplus.com is currently open for bidding through June 18, 2020, and multiple assets are also available for buyers to make an offer in lieu of an auction event.

The assets are being disposed due to a project cancellation and are of the highest nuclear-grade equipment available; easily re-purposed for general manufacturing use. The assets are still in original packaging, making for easy removal with no decommissioning required.

Featured assets for sale include:

Electrical Switchgear

Power Transmission and Distribution

Construction Material

Hardware & Tools

Fittings, Flanges and Connectors

HVAC

Plant Support Equipment

"The assets for sale from the Savannah River Site mark a rare opportunity for plant owners to purchase brand new plant support equipment at auction," said Joel Bersh, partner and executive vice president of PPL. "The assets are top nuclear-grade quality ranging from generators, copper cable, variable frequency drives, air conditioning units, and compressors."

Interested buyers can view all assets available from Savannah River on www.pplauctions.com. For further questions, please contact buyer support at 224-927-5320 or [email protected]

About PPL

PPL is a private equity firm which uses its capital to help commercial and industrial businesses in transition. We have worked with many large corporations and hundreds of small to middle-market businesses – across a broad range of industries - during change, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy situations.

Collectively, PPL's asset monetization professionals have been buying and selling industrial machinery and equipment for more than 100 years. We buy assets outright, guarantee minimum prices, and also conduct auctions on a commission basis.

We know that every situation is different, and we approach each one with a flexible and creative mindset. We give every transaction our complete attention and tailor our efforts to the client's specific goals and challenges. We think critically and can help buyers and sellers adapt to an ever-changing business climate.

Visit us at www.pplgroupllc.com.

Contact:

PPL Group LLC

Joel Bersh

224-927-5302

[email protected]

