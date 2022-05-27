PPL Group to Auction Assets From Prominent Manufacturer of Aluminum and Plastic Packaging for the Food Industry

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. and SACRAMENTO, Calif. , May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Group LLC, a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business, is announcing that high quality assets from Revere Packaging LLC will be hitting the auction block on Wednesday, June 8 and Thursday June 9, 2022. Revere Packaging was founded in 1801 and has been an innovative provider of recyclable and sustainable food packaging solutions for large bakeries and confectionery manufacturers, airlines and other commercial businesses and municipal organizations. This Two-Day Online Only Auction will feature some of the most sought-after thermoforming equipment, particularly suited for the food packaging industry.

GNPlastics Model GN3725DX Roll-Fed Vacuum Thermoformer, with RSX Robotic Stacker GNPlastics Model GN3625DX Roll-Fed Vacuum Thermoformer

Featured Assets being offered includes:

Thermoformers & Robotic Stacking Units – GNPlastics, Lyle

Sencorp Vacuum Forming Machine

Granulators & Chillers

OBI & C-Frame Punch Presses

Air Compressors, Dryer & Balers

Forklifts, Material Handling Balers

Maintenance, Tool Room & Plant Support Equipment

Large Inventory of Rolled Plastic & Aluminum & Tooling

And Much More!

"This assortment of late model thermoforming equipment from an industry leading food packaging company is rarely available in the market and presents a great opportunity for other thermoforming businesses, particularly those in the food packaging industry, looking to acquire equipment, inventory and tooling," said Alex Mazer, Executive Vice President of PPL Group. "Additionally," Mazer adds, "with so much equipment that can be repurposed for many other manufacturing or industrial uses, this is an auction that should not be missed."

This Two-Day Online Only auction is available for bidding on June 1st, 2022. The final day of the sale for all of the assets in the Shelbyville facility will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022, starting at 11am EDT. The final day of the sale for all of the assets in the Sacramento facility will commence the following day on Thursday June 9, 2022 at 11am PDT. Inspection of the assets at the Shelbyville facility will be available on Tuesday, June 8, 2022 from 9am-4pm EDT at 39 Pearce Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065. Inspection of the assets in Sacramento will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7 & 8 from 9am-4pm PDT at 4600 Beloit Drive, Sacramento, CA 95838. Parties wishing to arrange alternative inspection times can contact Gary Slager – [email protected]. For more information and a complete listing of assets for auction, please visit us online at www.pplgroupllc.com.

PPL Group LLC is a leader in the industrial liquidation and auction business with a focus on complete plant liquidations and auctions. PPL also finances equipment-heavy businesses in distress, and buys troubled manufacturing-related operating companies as an equity investor.

Media Contact:

Alex Mazer

PPL Group

410.960.2123

224.927.5320

[email protected]

