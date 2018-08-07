PPL to Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 1

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE : PPL ) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 24, of $0.41 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2018, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 10, 2018.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Corporation (NYSE : PPL ) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

