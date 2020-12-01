PPL's fall charitable giving campaigns raise a record $7 million in employee and retiree pledges and matching funds to support local communities when they need it most

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when community need is as great as ever, PPL is teaming up with employees and retirees to give back and make a difference. This fall, the company's charitable giving campaigns in the U.S. raised a record $7 million in employee and retiree pledges, together with matching funds from the corporation's foundations.

"In these extraordinary times, we knew this year's campaigns were as important as ever, and I'm incredibly proud of how our employees and retirees have responded," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer.

"For 100 years, we have had a special connection to our local communities, knowing that the service we provide is essential to families and businesses," said Sorgi. "At the same time, generations of PPL employees have always understood that we can make a positive impact beyond the electricity and gas we provide. That's what our annual employee giving campaigns are all about," said Sorgi.

Sorgi said the funds generated by this year's United Way campaign in Pennsylvania, Power of One Campaign in Kentucky and United Way campaign at PPL's Safari Energy subsidiary in New York City, will support local United Way agencies and nonprofit organizations that are a force for good in our communities.

The funds will assist families struggling with COVID-19; expand educational opportunities for children; support access to health care services, food, shelter and other basic needs; and offer additional assistance that supports healthy communities. In addition, they will build on assistance PPL and its foundations have provided throughout 2020.

Already this year alone, PPL's companies in the U.S. and U.K., the PPL Foundation, the LG&E and KU Foundation, and employees and retirees have contributed more than $10 million to support local communities. This includes annual foundation grant programs in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, contributions to confront racism and support social justice initiatives, and more than $2 million in funding to support those struggling from economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The support is one of the many ways the company works year-round to uphold its values, which include a focus on corporate citizenship.

"At the end of the day, we understand that we succeed when our customers and communities succeed," said Sorgi. "And as we turn the page on a century of service and begin a new chapter in our history, we remain committed to building stronger communities in all of the regions we serve."

To learn more about PPL's charitable giving programs, visit pplcares.com and lge-ku.com/community.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

