PPT Solutions Announces Casey Kostecka as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions & Marketing

TULSA, Okla., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, formally announced today the addition of Casey Kostecka as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions and Marketing. A veteran to the Contact Center and Customer Experience industry, Mr. Kostecka's background includes over three decades of executive leadership experience managing high-performance teams and delivering innovative business solutions. In this role, he will be leading the organization's Client Solutioning and Marketing that focus on contact center operations and technologies, as well as customer care strategies.

"We're thrilled to add Casey to our team. During these unique and disruptive times, we understand the importance of adapting to the marketplace and attracting the leadership to build on our continued growth," stated Kris Kramer, PPT Solutions' Managing Director. "Throughout the industry, Casey's widely viewed as a highly accomplished executive and trusted advisor to many of the world's leading brands. In this new SVP role, he'll be responsible for driving new client growth and expanding our industry influence and awareness. His addition is yet another example of our continued investment in growing our leadership team and delivering service offerings that support our client needs."

"Businesses are continually evolving to address the needs of their customers, employees and shareholders. PPT Solutions has built a tremendous reputation as a trusted partner helping organizations optimize their people, process and technology infrastructures," stated Casey Kostecka. "During the next several years, businesses and their contact centers will be reinventing themselves at a faster rate than ever before, and I am thrilled to be with PPT Solutions on the leading edge of the performance optimization curve."

Prior to joining PPT Solutions, Mr. Kostecka was the Founder of BizJuice, a leading resource for global contact center leaders. He most notably held key senior executive positions at Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. (Chief Business Development Officer, President and SVP), Xerox, TouchPoint One, National Leisure Group, Aspen Systems Cooperation and Cendant Corporation.

Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more about the company's performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. To learn more about PPT Solutions' career opportunities, visit pptsolutions.com/careers.

About PPT Solutions I Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Solution Services capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

