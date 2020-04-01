PPT Solutions Announces Kathryn Martin as New Vice President of Human Resources and General Counsel

TULSA, Okla., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, formally announced today the addition of Kathryn L. Martin, JD, MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, as Vice President of Human Resources and General Counsel. Martin brings to PPT Solutions over 15 years of progressive experience as a practicing attorney and a diverse and proven background delivering strategic HR leadership, championing multi-faceted employee talent and engagement strategies and leading enterprise-wide change initiatives.

"We are pleased to have Kathryn join our leadership team in this critical role," stated Kris Kramer, PPT Solutions' Managing Director. "Her addition is another example of our Reimagining Business commitment to hiring the industry's best and brightest talent. Kathryn's broad legal and human resources experience will be a tremendous asset as we position our organization for our next phase of growth and, most importantly, continue to build an industry-best corporate culture that supports diversity and work/life balance."

"I am genuinely thrilled to join the PPT Solutions family at a time when the company is poised to build upon the momentum of the past three years," stated Kathryn Martin. "It is exciting to be a member of an organization committed to creating transformational change in a competitive marketplace by remaining true to its core culture and values and fueled by a passion for our people, the success of our clients and delivering innovative solutions to ever-evolving customer expectations."

Most recently, Martin was Director of Human Resources for Limco Airepair, leading operational improvement, performance management, employee benefit and corporate-wide training initiatives. Earlier in her career, she served in key leadership positions that included tenures at Applied-Cleveland Holdings, Miratech Group and Precision Castparts Corporation. In addition to holding a Juris Doctorate, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Accounting and Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Martin has earned multiple certifications including Lean Six Sigma, Certified Payroll Professional (CPP), Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional.

Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more about the company's performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. To learn more about PPT Solutions' career opportunities, visit pptsolutions.com/careers.

About PPT Solutions I Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Managed Services and Cloud Solution Services capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

PPT Solutions

