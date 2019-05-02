PPT Solutions Announces Launch of Opptima

TULSA, Okla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of customer experience and business optimization solutions to many of the world's leading brands, announced today the launch of a new and innovative operating model that merges the company's industry-leading people, process and technology capabilities and expertise within a single propriety operating model. Branded as Opptima, the operating model focuses on the successful management of a variety of managed services solutions with a primary concentration on achieving cost-effective, efficient and best-in-class customer experiences through profitable and enhanced service delivery.

"Delivering a differentiating, engaging and sustainable customer experience while growing profitability has become a defining challenge for even the most modern businesses," stated Dennis Weikle, PPT Solutions' founder and managing director. "Our Opptima operating model provides companies the critical management consulting, managed services and development and integration capabilities required to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency."

"Opptima represents a significant milestone for our organization," said Kris Kramer, PPT Solutions' managing director. "It's our commitment to a disciplined and methodical approach to business success and delivering transformative and innovative solutions to our clients. It's also another demonstration of our Reimagining Business vision and evolving our services and solutions in a manner that provides optimal value for our clients and the marketplace."

The Opptima operating model brings together a combination of leading contact center operations practices and management solutions centered around people, process and technology. Opptima is designed to seamlessly integrate within any facet of the contact center ecosystem to deliver optimized business strategies and enhance the customer experience. This bridging of strategy and operations through standardized methodologies and tools empowers organizations to better adapt and improve the customer journey as business needs change.

About PPT Solutions

Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based customer experience and business optimization solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging small business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With over a century of combined experience and an extensive portfolio of management consulting, managed services and development and integration services, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

