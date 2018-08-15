PPT Solutions Expands Executive Team

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based customer experience and business optimization solutions, announced today the addition of customer experience and information technology veteran John Smiley as vice president of enterprise solutions. With extensive contact center operations experience and more than 35 years in IT operations, development and support, Smiley brings valuable leadership to PPT Solutions' executive team during a period of rapid growth and organizational expansion. In this key operational role, Smiley will be responsible for leading client infrastructure and service delivery engagements with an overarching goal to improve customer and user experiences.

"John's diverse background and technical expertise, combined with his experience in customer experience transformation, immediately establish him as an asset to the company and our clients," stated Dennis Weikle, PPT Solutions' founder and managing director. "His thought leadership and focus on delivery model efficiencies will play a critical role in supporting our continued growth and evolution."

"As an executive with several decades of contact center and IT operations experience, John brings with him an incredible track record of success and a proven reputation for service delivery optimization and excellence," said Kris Kramer, PPT Solutions' managing director. "His broad experience and strategic operational vision will be a tremendous asset to our organization and clients."

"I am extremely excited to join this dynamic and growing organization where I will continue to leverage my passion for technology and all things contact center," stated John Smiley.

Prior to joining PPT Solutions, Smiley served as senior consulting director and CIO at Eventus Solutions Group, leading the delivery of Customer Experience-focused strategic consulting engagements for retail, technology, healthcare and financial services clients. He was also responsible for the creation of the company's IT strategy and delivery model for systems supporting Eventus operations. Prior to Eventus, John worked with Accenture leveraging his expertise in management consulting, systems integration and technology, business process outsourcing and application and infrastructure outsourcing. His background also includes serving as technology strategy officer for RE/MAX and providing key strategic leadership to some of the world's most well-known brands in healthcare, retail, insurance, communications, government and other industries.

