PPT Solutions Introduces Monica Neuert as Director of Enterprise Solutions

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, announced today the addition of Monica Neuert to its growing Enterprise Solutions Team. Her strategic appointment will further strengthen the company's service and capability offerings and play a key role in supporting the organization's rapidly expanding client portfolio. Neuert joins PPT Solutions with over 12 years of progressive business development and client solutions experience, primarily focusing on information technology (IT), security, infrastructure and cloud services. In this newly created role, she will be responsible for initiating consulting engagements with world-class organizations interested in optimizing their communication infrastructures, contact center operations and customer experience management processes.

PPT Solutions' New Director of Enterprise Solutions

"Monica has a keen understanding of the challenges facing businesses today and the experience to help those organizations not only survive but thrive with forward-thinking solutions," stated Casey Kostecka, PPT Solutions' Senior Vice President, Enterprise Solutions and Marketing. "We're excited to welcome Monica to the PPT Solutions Enterprise Solutions team, as her experience and insights will strongly benefit our existing and prospective clients."

Prior to joining PPT Solutions, Neuert gained her extensive IT experience through senior-level roles at AT&T and T-Mobile and her buildout of the sales division for tech startup TeamUniformOrders (TUO).

