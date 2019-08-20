PPT Solutions Recognized Again as One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine recently announced that PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, was recognized on its Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent emerging businesses. PPT Solutions joins many other well-known businesses, including Dell, Timberland, Intuit, Chobani and Oracle, which also gained national exposure through the Inc. 5000 designation.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized among the nation's leading companies. This recognition marks a pivotal milestone in our continued growth as we moved from 2,208 to 1,175 on the list – a leap of over 1,000 in comparison to our 2018 placement," said Dennis Weikle, PPT Solutions Founder and Managing Director. "Our success as an organization is directly attributed to our ability to attract talented people who are passionate about delivering exceptional value to our clients."

"PPT Solutions' organizational growth and standing as one of the nation's leading business and customer experience solutions providers is only made possible by the passion, hard work and focus of our team," added Kris Kramer, Managing Director. "Our consecutive rankings on the Inc. 5000 list and trajectory for exponential growth through 2019 is a testament to the confidence our clients place in us to deliver innovative solutions on a daily basis."

Companies featured on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list have not only been very competitive within their markets, but have also achieved an astounding three-year average growth of rate of 454%, and a median growth rate of 157%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018 and accounted for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About PPT Solutions

Since 2013, PPT Solutions has served as a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions. Whether a Fortune 50 company or an emerging business, we passionately deliver a broad range of people, process and technology solutions customized to increase customer advocacy, enhance revenue and optimize operational efficiency. With an extensive portfolio of Management Consulting, Professional Services and Partnership Solutions capabilities, our clients rely on us for advanced insights, adaptive business processes and innovative growth strategies. Visit pptsolutions.com to learn more.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in its September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

